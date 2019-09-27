September's segment of the Georgetown College football schedule has emphasized just how much tougher it is to compete in the Mid-South Conference.
Kentucky Christian used a fourth-quarter comeback to spoil the Tigers' season opener and finally earn bragging rights after 11 consecutive losses in the series.
Last week's annual trip to Florida featured a first-time opponent, No. 15 Southeastern, a 54-15 blowout that saddled GC with its widest margin of defeat in well over a decade.
If Saturday's home debut against St. Andrews University of Laurinburg, North Carolina, is any easier, it's only by default.
Both teams are 0-2, but both the Knights' losses were by a paper-thin, two-point margin, one against No. 25 Cumberland and another to an Ave Maria squad that is receiving votes in the national poll.
Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium, with the Tigers again trying to land venerable head coach Bill Cronin the 200th victory of his hall of fame career.
Turnovers and sacks have cost Georgetown's offense to start the season, while big plays have doused the defense after a solid first half in both losses. That was not entirely unexpected early in the year, because the Tigers' offensive line and secondary are heavily stocked with newcomers.
Georgetown will need to get its running game in gear after gaining only 141 total yards in the two defeats. Daric Pugh and Nick Conley's proven success in the past gives the Tigers reason for optimism.
Hunter Krause has seen ups (631 passing yards) and downs (matching totals of four touchdowns and four interceptions) through two weeks. His receiving corps of Jake Johnson, J.J. Ogbogu and Darius Barbour has been stellar.
Senior defensive back Starr Thompson (24 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery) has been a bright spot for the GC defense.
Georgetown downed St. Andrews, 24-7, in last year's initial meeting between the two programs, also at home and moved to Friday to ease the Knights' travel concerns due to a hurricane. This one will take place in tropical, summer-like Saturday heat, although St. Andrews' offense is one that can work under any conditions.
The Knights rely heavily on veteran running backs Trevor McNeil and Kacey Otto to fuel their attack. Ave Maria held St. Andrews to 2-for-11 in third down conversions. Having similar success getting off the field is the key for Georgetown, whose opponents have scored 70 points in the last 67 minutes of game time.