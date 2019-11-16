Georgetown College football history includes three NAIA national championships, two hall of fame coaches, and a longer streak of sustained excellence than most programs at any level can boast.
If there's ever been a victory that compares to Saturday afternoon's 42-35 comeback at Cumberland University's expense, well, not even the venerable architect of the modern era, Bill Cronin, can remember it.
Trailing 35-7 after the Phoenix marched into the end zone with their opening drive of the second half, the Tigers scored 35 unanswered points in a span of 10:06 at Toyota Stadium to extend their streak of no sub-.500 seasons since Cronin took over in 1997.
An NFL playoff thriller by the Buffalo Bills of yesteryear and the New England Patriots' more recent Super Bowl shocker come to mind, but slim-to-no-chance turnarounds of this magnitude don't happen every day.
“That's quite a comeback there,” Cronin said. “I've been trough a lot of games, but that was pretty good.”
Georgetown and Cumberland each finish the season at 5-5. The Tigers' only other non-winning season of the Cronin era was a similar break-even mark in 2008.
There were at least three conquering heroes.
Jake Johnson caught four touchdown passes from Zach Dampier, capped by a 10-yard catch to tie the game with 10 minutes left and a 19-yard go-ahead grab at the 6:34 mark.
“That's one of the biggest games I've had, just because we were down 28 points and were able to scratch back and win,” Johnson said. “It's big for the seniors. It was a great to have that win.”
Johnson finished with 11 receptions for 176 yards, while Dampier completed 18 of 32 throws for 231 yards.
Defensively, two diving interceptions by freshman Anthony Welsh – playing an increased role due to an injury that scratched senior and leading tackler Starr Thompson from the lineup at the last second – turned the second-half tide.
It had been a disastrous afternoon until those heroics.
Even GC's lone touchdown of the first half, a 41-yard strike from Hunter Krause to J.J. Ogbogu, came with a painful price. Ogbogu was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during his celebration, and since it was his second such personal foul of the afternoon, he was ejected at 9:15 of the second quarter.
Krause, who was essentially lost for the season to a sprained knee seven weeks ago, went 8-for-12 for 116 yards in a relief role before Dampier re-entered.
Cumberland's tricky triple option sandwiched that sole GC highlight with a clinic and led 28-7 at the half.
Long touchdown runs by Telvin Rucker (41 yards) and Kendall Johnson (82), plus a 2-yard quarterback keeper by Joseph Rushin, made it 21-0 out of the gate.
Christopher Gatewood's 9-yard TD rush answered Ogbogu's grab, and it was more of the same out of the locker room when a long kick return set the table for Rucker's 30-yard score.
“It definitely wasn't the best tone (at halftime),” Dampier said. “We realized we had to do some soul-searching, being the last game, how we wanted to be remembered and how we wanted our seniors to go out. I think that made everybody step up. Coach Cronin was really fired up and got us all ready to go.”
The rally began modestly with a 14-yard connection from Dampier to Johnson at 4:40 of the third quarter.
Two pass interference flags against the Phoenix helped put Zach Babb in position for a 3-yard run to make it 35-21 in the closing seconds of the third.
Welsh's interceptions set up the next two scoring drives. Johnson's leaping grab between two Cumberland defenders brought down the house and cut the deficit to a single touchdown.
Georgetown held Cumberland to 10 net yards on its final six series after the Phoenix amassed 350 in building the huge lead.
Playing his final game for the Tigers, Landon Corolla had 1½ of GC's four sacks to finish with 13 on the season.
For much more on the amazing, season-ending win, please see Tuesday's News-Graphic.