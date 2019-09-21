Georgetown College football had to wait two weeks for another shot at coach Bill Cronin’s 200th win and two entire seasons to get its first look at relative Mid-South Conference newcomer Southeastern University.
The teams finally meet at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lakeland, Florida.
A scheduled clash in 2017 at Toyota Stadium was canceled due to a hurricane that hit Florida and precluded the Fire from traveling north.
Southeastern (1-0) is ranked No. 17 in the NAIA coaches’ poll, rising two spots from the preseason after last week’s 27-6 win over Point University. The Fire turned the tide with three blocked kicks in that triumph.
GC (0-1) dropped out of the rankings after giving away a two-touchdown lead in a 30-27 loss at Kentucky Christian on Sept. 7.
Live video of Saturday night’s game is available at portal.stretchinternet.com/southeastern.
The Tigers’ home opener is next Saturday vs. St. Andrews.