Show of power
Landon Corolla and the Georgetown College defense hope to flex their muscles Saturday night when they take on No. 17 Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida.

 Kal Oakes

Georgetown College football had to wait two weeks for another shot at coach Bill Cronin’s 200th win and two entire seasons to get its first look at relative Mid-South Conference newcomer Southeastern University.

The teams finally meet at 7 p.m. Saturday in Lakeland, Florida.

A scheduled clash in 2017 at Toyota Stadium was canceled due to a hurricane that hit Florida and precluded the Fire from traveling north.

Southeastern (1-0) is ranked No. 17 in the NAIA coaches’ poll, rising two spots from the preseason after last week’s 27-6 win over Point University. The Fire turned the tide with three blocked kicks in that triumph.

GC (0-1) dropped out of the rankings after giving away a two-touchdown lead in a 30-27 loss at Kentucky Christian on Sept. 7.

Live video of Saturday night’s game is available at portal.stretchinternet.com/southeastern.

The Tigers’ home opener is next Saturday vs. St. Andrews.

