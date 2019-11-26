Georgetown College football ended regular season play with a high note, rallying from 28 points down to win on Senior Day. The good news continues to roll as postseason accolades are being announced.
Seven players were named to the MSC Bluegrass Division All-Conference first or second team, while a rookie earned MSC Bluegrass Division Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.
JJ Ogbogu, Landon Corolla and Starr Thompson headlined the Tigers on the first team. Sam Dingle, Shawn Gilliam, Jake Johnson and Tyler Dummer earned second team, while Cortez Thomas was recognized as an outstanding rookie.
Ogbogu finished his career at Georgetown with an eye-popping 823 yards on 38 catches with nine touchdowns. He started his senior season with 206 yards on six catches with two touchdowns. The Lexington native also had a game of 107 yards on five catches and a score. His 823 yards is ninth all-time in a single-season at Georgetown. His previous three years he had 822 combine yards.
Corolla left his mark on the record book as well, breaking the single-game record for most tackles for loss and most sacks — 6.5 for each. He earned MSC Defensive Player of the Week and NAIA Defensive Player of the week honors following his 6.5 sacks against Campbellsville in a road win.
The Louisville native finished with 38 tackles, 13 sacks, and had 14 tackles for loss, pushing teams back 80.5 yards. For his career, Corolla finished with 108 tackles, 22 sacks.
Thompson amassed 106 tackles in nine games this season from his defensive back position. The Crestwood native had six pass breaks and three interceptions returned for 75 yards. He was balanced in solo and assisted tackles. His 55 assisted tackles puts him 10th all-time at GC in a single-season. Thompson caps his career with 248 tackles, 18 pass break ups and seven interceptions.
Dingle was the starting center for Georgetown. He anchored and directed a line that helped protect GC's quarterbacks who threw for nearly 2,800 yards with 23 touchdowns and rushed for nine more scores.
Gilliam had 18 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns from his tight end position while also providing leadership in his captain position. He was critical in blocking as well.
Johnson was the other half of the dynamic duo with Ogbogu. The junior had 46 receptions for 703 yards and 10 touchdowns. He highlighted the season-finale with a new in-game record of 11 receptions, tying an in-game record of four touchdowns and had 176 yards in the process.
Scott County product Dummer was solid at the kicking position, missing one field goal and hitting 29 extra point tries.
His 83 percent accuracy in field goals ties for eighth in a single-season. He was also responsible for all kickoffs. The Georgetown, Ky. native averaged 52.6 yards and had two touchbacks.
Thomas becomes the first Tiger since Max Nussbaum in 2014 to pick up Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. Ross Cox was the most recent honoree, winning the award on the offensive side in 2015. Thomas was sixth on the team for total tackles with 44. He had 26 solo tackles and 18 assisted tackles with four pass break ups and one interception.
In the All-Academic category, the Tigers had numerous repeat honorees, including a rare four-time honoree.
Ryan Woolf will finish in December having red-shirted his first year at Georgetown and receiving the award every year eligible as a fifth-year senior.
All those being recognized were:
Four-time recipient: Ryan Woolf
Three-time recipients: Shawn Gilliam, Jack Nguyen, Daric Pugh and Hayden Shelton.
Two-time recipients: Evan Brinson, Zach Dampier, Ben Jackson, Robert McFarland and Cole Stump.
First-time recipients: Jonny Bothen, Brandon Burgess, Nick Howard, Noah Kremer, Branden Leff, Aaron Maggard, Kegen Rogers, Tyler Selby and TJ Whetstine.