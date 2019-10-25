Saturday’s forecast for on-and-off heavy rain could complicate matters for Georgetown College football, whose offensive success has been heavily predicated upon big plays in the passing game.
GC (3-3 overall, 2-1 Bluegrass Division) hosts Mid-South Conference newcomer Thomas More (3-4, 1-2) in the debut of what promises to be a fun in-state rivalry. Fewer than 60 miles of Interstate 75 separate the two programs.
Kickoff is 1:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium.
Sophomore Zach Dampier has helped resuscitate the Tigers’ season since he was pressed into quarterback duty about a month ago. Dampier has thrown for 1,077 yards and nine touchdowns to rally GC from an 0-2 start.
Few if any teams in NAIA have a wider disparity between passing and rushing yards than the Tigers. Georgetown, which also received three quality starts from Hunter Krause, has thrown for an average for 294 yards per game while picking up only 45 yards on the ground in a typical contest.
The expected wet weather means the Tigers probably will need some productive hand-offs, or at least quick screens, to keep the chains moving.
Isaiah Cobb (102 yards) and Nick Conley (100) are GC’s leading runners. Cobb and Darius Barbour each have been productive in the catch-and-run game.
J.J. Ogbogu caught three touchdown passes in last week’s 28-7 win at Bethel (Tennessee) University and leads Georgetown with 24 receptions for 530 yards.
Thomas More is coming of a 55-21 homecoming loss to No. 8 Lindsey Wilson, but the Saints have proven they can put points on the board in their new league.
Justin Post ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in NAIA with 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. His two favorite targets are Mitchell Hogue (42 receptions) and Da’marco Canty (472 yards, five touchdowns). Canty also has scored twice on punt returns.
Monalo Caldwell leads the Saints with 615 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
All three Thomas More wins have come on the road, with the only loss at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Platteville.
To keep that trend moving forward, the Saints will have to overcome a Tiger defense that was stifling in recent road wins of its own at Campbellsville and Bethel. GC averages more than four sacks and two takeaways per game.
Starr Thompson has three interceptions and a forced fumble to go with 11 tackles per game, while Santana Jones is the reigning conference defensive player of the week after a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown against Bethel.
Another win is essential for Georgetown with back-to-back games against top-10 Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson the next two weeks.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.