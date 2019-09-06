Ninety-one coaches in the history of college football, NCAA or NAIA, have celebrated 200 or more wins.
Georgetown College has a chance to put Bill Cronin, its leader since 1997, into the exclusive club Saturday night.
The Tigers open their season at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson.
It is the first home night game in school history for KCU (1-0), which opened the season with a wild 54-49 win over Mid-South Conference newcomer Thomas More last week.
GC waited an extra week and will play three of its first four games on the road, all under the lights.
Cronin was an assistant at GC from 1982 to 1993 before leaving to become head coach at Madison Central High School for four seasons.
He has never experienced a losing season since returning to the Tigers and taking the helm. Cronin’s career mark is 199-56, including 7-3 last season.
Twenty-three of those wins have come in the playoffs, where Cronin guided Georgetown to a pair of national titles.
Junior quarterback Hunter Krause and senior running back Daric Pugh headline Georgetown’s offense.
The defense is relatively young but has standouts at every level, including lineman Landon Corolla, linebacker Ryan Woolf, and defensive back Starr Thompson. KCU receiver Anton Wheeler is coming off a monster game of 225 yards and three touchdowns against Thomas More.
