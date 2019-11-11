Georgetown College started Saturday’s football game at undefeated Lindsey Wilson College with a touchdown pass and ended it with another one.
The middle wasn’t so much a sandwich as a feast for the Blue Raiders, who rolled to a 34-18 win and set up a showdown next week with Cumberlands for the Bluegrass Division title..
Mathematically alive in that discussion two weeks ago, Georgetown (4-5 overall, 3-3 conference) must win its senior day showdown with Cumberland (Tennessee) on Saturday to avoid the first sub-.500 season in hall of fame coach Bill Cronin’s 23-year tenure.
Zach Dampier completed 20 of 33 passes for 223 yards, including scores of 33 yards by J.J. Ogbogu in the first quarter and 21 yards by Jake Johnson ion the fourth,
No. 7 Lindsey Wilson (9-0, 6-0) picked off Dampier twice, however, and made it a hat trick during freshman backup Brandon Burgess’ brief stint.
After Scott County product Tyler Dummer’s 40-yard field goal gave the Tigers a 10-7 lead at the end of the opening quarter, the Blue Raiders rattled off 27 unanswered points to put away their sixth consecutive win in the series.
Cameron Dukes led Lindsey Wilson through the air (25-for-40, 272 yards, three TD) and on the ground (23 carries, 65 yards, one TD). He directed a 13-play, 45-yard drive that ended three plays into the second quarter with his 1-yard keeper on fourth down for the go-ahead score.
Georgetown went three-and-out on its next two series before breaking into Lindsey Wilson territory on back-to-back seven-yard gains by Isaiah Cobb. That march ended when James Todd picked off a pass at the Blue Raiders’ 15, one of his two interceptions on the afternoon.
Dukes’ 23-yard delivery to Terrill Cole Jr, set up a 35-yard field goal by Jared Dougherty on the final play of the half for a 17-10 lead.
Cortez Thomas stopped a catch-and-run by Lindsey Wilson’s Jay Gaudlock for a turnover on downs at the GC 11 to give the Tigers life at the start of the second half.
C.J. Dickerson’s sack of Dampier on third down kept the Georgetown offense sputtering and forced a punt from the goal line. LWC took over at the Tigers’ 44 and capitalized with a quick drive. Joshua Lewis’ 14-yard grab from Dukes set up another 5-yard connection between the two in the back of the end zone for a 24-10 lead with 8:23 remaining in the third.
Stevie Miller picked off Burgess to give the Blue Raiders another start in Tiger territory, and a personal foul on the return further complicated matters.
Thomas stopped Dukes on second down and broke up a pass on the next play. It limited Lindsey Wilson to a 20-yard field goal by Dougherty, but the exchange made it a three-score disparity.
Lindsey Wilson buckled down after surrendering 156 Georgetown yards in the opening stanza. The Tigers tallied a net 39 yards in the second and third periods, combined.
Two more GC drives went without a first down before a run by Cobb snapped the Tigers out of that funk.
Another personal foul hampered that march, leading to Todd’s six interception of the season on a desperation launch from Dampier.
Dukes and Hunter Watkins hooked up for a 41-yard TD to put it away at 8:26 of the fourth.
Johnson made a tumbling grab to make the final margin mildly more palatable. Dampier and Cobb combined for the two-point conversion.
Mark Pruitt recovered Dummer’s onside kick, and Dukes delivered two more first downs to run out the clock.
Dummer’s field goal and Georgetown’s resulting lead until early in the second marked the latest Lindsey Wilson has trailed in a game all season.
Johnson caught five passes for 79 yards to lead Georgetown, while Ogbogu moved to 772 receiving yards on the season, putting him in the top 10 most prolific seasons for a wideout in school history.
