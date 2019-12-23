For the first time ever, Georgetown College football had players named to the Associated Press All-America lists.
The AP released its third NAIA All-America honorees Friday. This list is voted on by a 16-member committee, one person from each conference (not division). The members are a mix of school or conference sports information directors and media members.
Landon Corolla earned defensive first-team All-American honors while Starr Thompson was named to the defensive second-team. Thompson earned NAIA and AFCA All-America honors, while Corolla was an NAIA honorable mention All-American. AFCA does not release honorable mentions.
"I'm very proud of these two guys and what they've accomplished at Georgetown," said GC coach Bill Cronin. "What they've done on the field speaks for itself. They are highly competitive, good football players."
Eleven players from the Mid-South Conference earned AP All-America status. GC was one of two MSC institutions with two honorees and the only one with that many inside the Bluegrass Division. Lindsey Wilson College and University of the Cumberlands were the only other divisional teams with representatives and each had one.
LWC had a first-team offensive player, while UC had a second-team defender. A total of 50 players were honored – 26 offensive and 24 defensive.
Corolla finished his senior season strong, having a break out game against Campbellsville University. Georgetown travelled to the divisional foe, looking for a road win.
The game was close all the way, with GC trailing 14-10 at the end of the third quarter. Corolla helped to keep CU to just two touchdowns with his 6.5 sacks, new school single-game record, eventually allowing the offense to come to life with 13 points in the fourth quarter in a rally win. The Louisville, Ky. native finished the season with 13 sacks, 22 for his career. Overall he had 108 tackles in 29 games played.
"Landon's sacks and stats make him one of the best defensive linemen around," Cronin said.
Thompson led the Tigers this season with 106 tackles in nine games.
The next closest was Ryan Woolf with 71. The Crestwood, Ky. native finished with 248 tackles in his Georgetown career from his defensive back position. He also had seven interceptions returned for 103 yards.
Thompson played in 36 games, giving him an average of almost seven tackles a game.
"It's unfortunate that Starr battled so many injuries throughout his four years," Cronin said. "There's no telling what his stats would have been like if he could have played more. He was a tremendous leader all four years, deserving of any recognition."