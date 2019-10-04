Georgetown College football hopes to carry the momentum from its first win of the season, and the 200th of coach Bill Cronin’s career, into a Saturday night contest at Campbellsville.
Kickoff at Finley Stadium is set for 7 p.m. For a live stream, go to campbellsvilletigers.com/watch.
GC (1-2) held off St. Andrews, 41-35, in its home opener last Saturday. Zach Dampier threw three touchdowns and rushed for another on his way to Mid-South Conference offensive player of the week honors.
Campbellsville (1-3) has lost to three teams ranked in the top 15: Reinhardt, Southeastern and Lindsey Wilson.
GC rolled 31-8 last year and has won 24 out of 29 games in the all-time series.