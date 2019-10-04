Dampier delivered
Buy Now

Zach Dampier accounted for this touchdown on the ground and three through the air last week in Georgetown's win over St. Andrews. The Tigers are at Campbellsville on Saturday night.

 Kal Oakes

Georgetown College football hopes to carry the momentum from its first win of the season, and the 200th of coach Bill Cronin’s career, into a Saturday night contest at Campbellsville.

Kickoff at Finley Stadium is set for 7 p.m. For a live stream, go to campbellsvilletigers.com/watch.

GC (1-2) held off St. Andrews, 41-35, in its home opener last Saturday. Zach Dampier threw three touchdowns and rushed for another on his way to Mid-South Conference offensive player of the week honors.

Campbellsville (1-3) has lost to three teams ranked in the top 15: Reinhardt, Southeastern and Lindsey Wilson.

GC rolled 31-8 last year and has won 24 out of 29 games in the all-time series.

Tags

Recommended for you