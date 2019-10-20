Relentless and resilient in all three phases of the game, Georgetown College put its football season back on track Saturday afternoon.
Three touchdown passes from Zack Dampier to J.J. Ogbogu, three interceptions and six sacks by the defense, and a clinic in control of field position staked the resurgent Tigers to a 28-7 win over the reeling Bethel University Wildcats in McKenzie, Tennessee.
GC (3-3 overall, 2-1 Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division) shut out Bethel (3-4, 0-3), a team that dealt the Tigers two gnawing losses in the not-so-distant past, for the final three quarters. In doing so, the Tigers kept their hopes of a winning season or perhaps an NAIA playoff berth in play.
Santana Jones' 95-yard interception return for a touchdown supplemented another dynamite day by Dampier, who connected with Ogbogu on scores of 29, 3 and 14 yards.
The Tigers will play their next two games at home against Thomas More and No. 11 University of the Cumberland. Three of GC's final four regular-season contests are set for the friendly surroundings of Toyota Stadium.
Bethel spoiled that autumn ambiance with a 50-49 overtime win at GC last season, but the Tigers returned the favor by scoring on their first two possessions and controlling the tempo throughout in the hostile surroundings.
Making his third start since taking over for injured Hunter Krause, Dampier completed 20 of 32 throws for 211 yards.
He didn't throw an interception. That was in stark contrast to Bethel signal-callers Christian Arrambide and Matt Williams, who were a combined 8-for-24 for 94 yards and the three picks in constant catch-up mode.
Dampier delivered three dimes to guide Georgetown the distance on its opening series. Darius Barbour's 36-yard catch-and-run on the first play and a 12-yard grab by Shawn Gilliam set up Ogbogu's longest TD catch of the afternoon.
Scott County product Tyler Dummer's kick made it 7-0 with 12:49 remaining in the first quarter.
The first of two sacks by Landon Corolla – that's 9½ on the season for the senior out of Louisville Trinity – forced Bethel to punt from its own end zone. Jake Johnson's return put the Tigers back in the business at the Wildcats' 34.
Ellis Dunn continued GC's theme of spreading the wealth, scooting 17 yards with a drop-off from Dampier. Bethel buckled down and stuffed three straight runs by Isaiah Cobb, but Dampier found Ogbogu on fourth-and-goal for a 14-0 cushion.
Bethel bounced back with its only scoring march of the afternoon. Bobby Mitchell's 33-yard ramble was the key play on a series that ended with Arrambide's 14-yard keeper with 5:51 to play in the opening peiod.
Arrambide guided the Wildcats on another promising journey late in the quarter, but Starr Thompson stepped in front of his offering to Dieuly Aristide at the goal line and ran it back past midfield.
GC gave away that golden opportunity when Jeremy Johnson's strip-sack and a recovery by Jakobe Grifin restored Bethel's momentum on the next play
Nathan Swartz and Colin Smith combined to sack Arrambide and stop the Wildcats' threat on downs at the GC 37.
Bethel's streak of forays into Tiger territory continued on its next possession. That march reached the 13 before Williams' ill-fated throw to Dominic Moore wound up in the hands of Jones, who saw nothing but green turf in front of him.
Dummer delivered the PAT for a 21-7 advantage with 2:41 remaining in the second stanza.
Two of the half's defensive heroes stood tall once more to round out the convincing sequence. Thompson took down Stavonski Wilkes on fourth-and-1 at the Tigers' 27, and Corolla added a sack just before the horn.
Joshua Edwards' directional punting dominated the third quarter. Bethel sacked Dampier at its 43 to stifle an early excursion, but the Tigers' pooch punt fell dead at the 8.
After another three-and-out GC, Edwards pinned Bethel inside the 20 once again. The Wildcats eventually crossed midfield, but Swartz slammed the door on Arrambide a yard shy of the stick for another turnover on downs at the 42.
Edwards christened the fourth quarter by backing up Bethel to its own 6. The payoff: Jon Beets' midfield interception of a desperation, third-down heave.
Georgetown crushed Bethel's comeback hopes with a 13-play tour de force that drained nearly eight minutes from the clock.
Dampier was dynamite with his back to the wall on that series. He found Ogbogu for a dozen yards on third-and-9 and Barbour for 11 on third-and-8. Later, his quarterback sneak moved the stack for a fresh set of downs at the BU 13.
He and Ogbogu completed their hat trick shortly thereafter,
Riley McKown's sack closed out Bethel's final stand.
In addition to last year's two-point conversion stop in OT, Bethel spoiled Georgetown's undefeated 2012 season on a last-second kickoff return for a TD in the opening round of the NAIA playoffs.
GC has won the remainder of 11 meetings in the border battle.
Barbour bagged team highs of six receptions for 74 yards. Ogbogu's big day finished with five catches and 64 yards.
Wilkes (77 yards) and Mitchell (62) led Bethel's ground game, which was kept under wraps by Thompson (14 tackles) and Payton Standifer (11). Ryan Woolf also was a frequent run-stuffer.
The Tigers are tied for third place in the Bluegrass Division and will face both teams ahead of them, Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson, down the stretch.