Respect and reputation are a major component in any preseason rankings, which helps to explain why both Georgetown College and Bethel University football were part of a Mid-South Conference flood of teams in the summer's NAIA top 25.
Both the Tigers (2-3) and Wildcats (3-3) are drastically younger than they were last year, when Bethel won an unforgettable overtime thriller, 50-49, at Toyota Stadium.
Saturday's rematch in Lebanon, Tennessee (2:30 p.m. Eastern) is probably the best chance for both teams to get back on track and salvage what they hope will be another in their streak of winning seasons.
GC saw its modest two-game winning streak snapped last week in a 37-31 home loss to Pikeville. The Tigers led at the half, 21-10, but fell on hard times when a blocked punt and a surprise onside kick both led to touchdowns.
The Tigers' offense has been almost entirely predicated on the passing game, with Zach Dampier throwing for 866 yards and six touchdowns since taking over from an injured Hunter Krause in the home opener three weeks ago.
Five GC receivers already have double-digit catches on the season, led by Jake Johnson with 23. J.J. Ogbogu and tight end Shawn Gilliam provide additional downfield threats, while Darius Barbour and Isaiah Cobb have been catch-and-run targets out of the backfield.
Georgetown does have six short touchdown runs on the ground, but it has been held to an average of 46 yards per game on non-passing plays.
Bethel's losses are to Division I Lamar and NAIA playoff contenders No. 9 Lindsey Wilson and No. 11 Cumberlands.
The Wildcats also have undergone a QB change, with freshman Blake Meadors throwing 10 touchdown passes since sliding in for Christian Arrambide in a week three win over Warner.
BU, which was coming off an undefeated regular season in 2018, has its third different coach in as many autumns: Michael Jasper, a Bethel graduate who was drafted and spent time with three NFL teams as a lineman.
Bill Cronin, who was been named to the NAIA's latest hall of fame class and picked up career win no. 200 three weeks ago against St. Andrews, has never guided the Tigers to a sub-.500 record in his 23 seasons.
For a live stream of the Georgetown-Bethel game, go to www.bethelathletics.com/WildcatVision.