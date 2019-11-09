MIDWAY — Midway University has announced that it will induct Kathryn Lawler, a former Midway women's golf standout, into the Athletics Walk of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Lawler will receive the recognition as part of a ceremony that will take place at halftime of the women's basketball game against St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Indiana).
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., with the ceremony to begin at approximately 3:50 p.m. in Marshall Gymnasium.
"On behalf of Midway University, I am excited to induct Kathryn into the Athletics Walk of Fame," noted Rusty Kennedy, Midway’s vice president of admissions and athletics. "She embodied everything an institution could want in a student-athlete."
Kennedy added, "Kathryn was a leader, a great student, a winner and an outstanding person. She arguably has the most accomplished career of any Midway student-athlete and now she takes her rightful place among the greatest Eagles of all-time."
In her four years as a member of the Midway women's golf team, Lawler left a lasting mark that will be hard for any player to top. She'll also go down as one of the best golfers in the history of the River States Conference (formally known as Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference).
A native of Georgetown and graduate of Scott County High School, Lawler was a four-time KIAC/RSC Player of the Year (2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18). She also was a four-time First Team All-Conference performer over that span, while making four consecutive trips to the NAIA National Tournament.
Lawler won two individual conference championships first as a freshman in 2014-15 and then again as a junior in 2016-17.
She helped led the Eagles to three consecutive conference titles as a team — the first of which came when she was a sophomore in 2015-16. Midway continued their dominant run on their way to winning conference titles in 2016-17 and then again in 2017-18.
Lawler not only was a stellar golfer, but also an exceptional student. She was a two-time Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete (2016-17, 2017-18) and a three-time River States Conference Scholar-Athlete (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18).
She graduated from Midway University in May 2018, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. She also earned the Midway Women Award at her commencement ceremony.
"Kathryn is so deserving of this honor, and I can't tell you how much she's done for the program and the university," Midway golf coach Otis Smith said. "She is the gold standard for golfers in the RSC as the only golfer (men or women) to win four consecutive Player of the Year honors."
Smith continued, "Although she won many accolades, the thing that I am most proud of is her overall leadership and commitment she had to her team and her teammates."