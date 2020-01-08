Shawnee State University’s Waller Gymnasium, just over the state line in Portsmouth, Ohio, has long been a chamber of horrors for Georgetown College men’s basketball, regardless of how the record book reads.
Monday night was no exception for the Tigers, who had to gut out their 23rd consecutive victory, 67-60, by surviving numerous runs from the home team before scoring the final seven points.
It was the first Mid-South Conference game outside of Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, and the first foray away from home of any kind for GC (13-0, 3-0) since its October exhibition game at Rupp Arena against the University of Kentucky.
No. 1 Georgetown dominated early before the Bears (12-5, 2-2) erased a 15-point deficit in the final six minutes of the first half. The Tigers trailed after Shawnee stretched that run with a 3-pointer to start the second chapter.
Later, GC lost another double-digit lead in the span of about two minutes, but Chris Coffey scored with 34 seconds left for the final lead change of the game.
Jacob Conway iced the game by hitting five of six free throws as the Tigers averted the upset.
Coffey led all scorers with 16 points and 14 rebounds, tallying his ninth double-double.
Conway, coming off a 31-point effort against University of Pikeville, had a slow start but finished with 15. He had 13 in the second half — five to start the half and keep the game close, and five from the foul line to finish it off. He also logged three big rebounds down the stretch, including an offensive rebound off his own foul shot miss that put him back at the line to inch GC ahead by two scores. Kyran Jones and Jake Ohmer added 14 points each, while Eljay Cowherd did a bit of everything with five points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Georgetown travels Thursday for an in-state battle with MSC newcomer Thomas More.
Women drop 87-67 verdict
Georgetown College women's basketball hit the road Monday, kicking off three straight Mid-South Conference games outside of Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
The Tigers (11-5, 2-1) headed north for a battle with No. 7 Shawnee State University. The game was close early, but a strong second half push by the Bears (17-1, 4-0) led to an 87-67 win for the home team.
Madison Darnell kept the game within reach with 22 points, 14 of which were in the first half and 10 of those in the first 10 minutes. The sophomore stuffed the stat box, grabbing six rebounds, picking up three steals, dishing out two assists and adding two blocks.
Whitney O'Mara was the only other Tiger to reach double figures with 10 points, while Alexis Stapleton and Raegan Williams each had seven. Michaela Kennedy and Kennedy Flynn chipped in six each. Lauren Boblitt had five points. Terri Abram and Cindy Lin rounded out the scoring with two points each.
SSU flaunted a balanced attack as four players scored in double digits. Carson Roney led with 18 off the bench, while Bailey Cummins and Brandie Snow each had 16. Sydney King scored 15.
Georgetown is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday against MSC newcomer Thomas More University.
The Saints (11-5, 0-2), currently ranked 21st in NAIA, were last season’s NCAA Division III national champions.