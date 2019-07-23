Hannah Davis will take her substantial softball talent across the state line next season.
Davis, who helped anchor three KHSAA state championship teams in five years at Scott County High School, announced on Twitter last week that she has transferred from the University of Kentucky to a notable neighbor.
“Really excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Indiana University!” Davis posted along with a photo that showed her wearing both the distinctive red uniform and a wide smile. “Very blessed for this opportunity! Go Hoosiers.”
A slick-fielding, power-hitting shortstop, Davis was one of Kentucky’s top high school players as a senior.
She batted above .600 with 71 hits, including 13 home runs, and 75 RBIs. Davis hit .474 in the 2018 state tournament, including an inside-the-park home run in the championship game against Warren East.
Davis also was part of title-winning performances for the Lady Cards as an eighth-grader in 2014 and sophomore in 2016.
After an initial verbal commitment to Marshall, Davis accepted an offer from UK following her junior campaign at SC.
Her career with the Wildcats never got off the ground. In limited duty (15 games), Davis had one hit in seven at bats. She scored four runs.
Kentucky (36-24) reached the NCAA Super Regional, where Washington ended the season with a two-game sweep. Davis’ name already was off the Wildcats’ roster at that point.
She will get a fresh start and three full years of eligibility with Indiana (36-21), which posted a similar record but was ousted by Northwestern in the Big Ten quarterfinals this past spring.
Davis was one of 10 seniors from Scott County’s third state championship team to sign with either an NCAA or NAIA program.
Three of those players are in Division I.
Kennedy Sullivan enjoyed a stellar freshman campaign at Western Kentucky University, where she led the Hilltoppers with a 16-4 pitching record and also batted .281 with four home runs.
For those efforts, Sullivan was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches’ Association all-region team and received all-freshman honors from Conference USA.
The third D1 product from the Lady Cards, Princess Valencia, will join Sullivan next season at WKU after recently announcing her transfer from Morehead State University.
Valencia overcame a broken wrist early in her freshman season with the Eagles to hit .279 over 33 games with five doubles and a home run. As a catcher, she threw out four of nine would-be base thieves.
She is best known to Scott County fans for the winning hit in an epic, 13-inning semifinal win over Warren East at the 2018 state tournament.
“I am excited to add another big bat to our lineup,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said of Valencia’s signing in a press release. “Princess brings power and experience to our offense. She has good game sense and will aid our pitching staff behind home plate and can play a corner position (in the infield).”
Another D1 talent of recent vintage from Scott County, Class of 2017 pitcher Megan Murphy, also has announced that she will transfer from Morehead State to Bellarmine for her final two seasons.
