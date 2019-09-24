A third-place run by eighth-grader Ava Plumb highlighted the Great Crossing cross country effort Saturday morning at the Capitol View Classic in Frankfort.
Together with ninth place by freshman Luke Brown, Plumb led the Lady Warhawks to fourth place as a team in the showcase, which featured 110 female runners.
Butler's tandem of Madison Adkins (21:15.24) and Emma Endress (21:40.09) went one-two, staking their team to a winning total of 3 points. Louisville Highlands Latin (53), Henry Clay (76) and Great Crossing (108) followed.
Plumb stayed within striking distance of the lead for the duration before finishing with a time of 21:48.65.
Brown put the stamp on her top-10 performance by hitting the wire in 24:01.65. Completing the GC scoring trio were Annalee Griffith (40th, 27:44.50), Hannah Johnson (51st, 29:08.84) and Lindsey Barber (060th, 29:52.84).
Emilie Milburn (76th, 32:04.72) and Jordan Wallin-Swanson (79th, 32:11.55) also completed the run for the Lady Warhawks.
In a huge boys' field of 18 teams and 187 competitors, Great Crossing finished an impressive fifth.
Butler put all five of its runners in the lead pack, including overall 5,000-meter winner Nolan Foushee in 17:44.5, to post a team total of 30 and win with ease.
Anderson County (93) took second by a comfortable margin over Henry Clay (134), followed by a tight, three-way battle between Highlands Latin (181), Great Crossing (187) and LaRue County (188).
Kaiden Johnson, a junior, keyed the Warhawks' charge by clearing the 19-minute hurdle and finishing 10th in 18:59.40.
Two other GC runners were right in his footsteps. Sophomore Jake Swicegood took 15th in 19:16.20, with freshman Carter Russell 18th at 19:28.27.
Nolan Cash (81st, 21:22.59) and Will Barrett (88th, 23:04.96) completed an all-underclass scoring quintet. Other competitors for the Warhawks were William Wilson (94th, 22:12.93), Calloway Porter (113th, 23:24.96), Jacob Marcum (120th, 23:38.90), Aaron Dollarhide (132rd, 24:35.27), Tyler Spears (165th, 28:10.43) and Chad Keeton (177th, 30:28.34).
Next up is the Williamstown Invitational on Saturday.
