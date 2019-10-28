An impressive first fall sports season for Great Crossing High School continued Saturday afternoon with the Warhawk girls' cross country team finishing in the top half of the Region 6 Class A field to qualify for this week's state meet.
Led by eighth-grader Ava Plumb and freshman Luka Brown, GC took the sixth and final transfer spot in the 11-team field, advancing to the KHSAA finals at Kentucky Horse Park this Saturday, Nov. 2.
In addition to the Great Crossing breakthrough, three Scott County runners — Ty Walker and James Wireman for the boys, and Erin Luckett on the girls' side — will compete at state by virtue of their individual performance at the region race in Paris.
After a dry, dusty season, soaked and sloppy conditions greeted the large-school runners, who competed in the final event of the day to complicate matters.
Plumb, covered in mud after an early-race fall, recovered for a remarkable fifth-place finish and broke the 20-minute barrier with a time of 19:58.3.
That performance broke up a pack for team champion Lafayette, which placed runners in second, third and fourth.
Brown put herself in 18th position in a 21.21.9 clip, and the Warhawks' two most experienced varsity runners added to that foundation behind her with performances that solidified GC's state status, Annalee Griffith, a senior, raced to 35th in 22.49.2, with sophomore Amanda Deo 49th in 23:43.7.
Another senior, Lindsey Barber (59th, 25:10.5), sealed the deal as Great Crossing's final scorer, just ahead of Hannah Johnson (60th, 25:11.9) and Grace Leach (61st, 26:59.8).
Lafayette cruised to the title with 23 points. Woodford County (68), Paul Laurence Dunbar (97), Tates Creek (130) and Henry Clay (153) will join Great Crossing (161) at states. There was a sizable gap between the Warhawks and seventh-place Frederick Douglass (200).
Luckett landed ninth with her time of 20:34 to top Scott County, which finished out of the running for state with a team total of 266.
Walker continued his phenomenal junior season with a gritty performance of 16:26.7, earning the boys' bronze medal.
He'll be joined in the state showcase by Wireman, who churned out 17:46.1, good for 15th place. In addition to the top six teams in each race, the five best individuals not on those teams earned a ticket to the ultimate round.
Neither county school was able to crack the upper echelon. Lafayette (36 points) swept the team titles with a boys' triumph, comfortably ahead of Douglass (83).
Dunbar (117), Tates Creek (128), George Rogers Clark (148) and Anderson County (149) rounded out the state qualifiers ahead of Henry Clay (158), Woodford County (200), Scott County (218), Montgomery County (246), Great Crossing (256) and Bryan Station (268).
Completing the Cardinals' quintet were seniors Braydon Stephenson (56th, 19:15.2) and Austin Holt (64th, 19:56.6) and sophomore Parker Risher (80th, 22:42).
Jake Swicegood topped the GC field. The sophomore sped to a time of 18:08.1 and finished 32nd, ahead of the Warhawks' top-seeded runner entering the race, Kaiden Johnson (35th, 18.12.2).
Carter Russell was 55th in 19:09.7, in front of Scott Pierson (66th, 19:57.4) and Calloway Porter (68th, 20:17.7).
Class AAA will be the final event of Saturday's state meet. The girls' race gets underway at 1:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 2:15 p.m.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.