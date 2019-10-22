It's peak season for Scott County High School boys' cross country star Ty Walker, and the junior gave his regional and state competition food for thought with a stellar fourth-place run in the Kentucky Track and Cross County Coaches' Association Meet of Champions on Saturday morning at Masterson Station in Lexington.
Walker weaved one of the fastest times of his career, 16:01.31 over the five-kilometer distance, to defeat all but three runners in the overflowing field of 451 male runners.
Connor Hayes of Lexington Christian Academy captured the win with a time of 15:36.90, followed by the Trinity tandem of Nick Lewis (15:42.44) in second and Ryan O'Dea (15:46.29) third.
Trinity dominated the team standings with 32 points, leaving Lexington Catholic (172) to hold off Ryle (182) for second. Conner (193) and Williamsstown (250) completed the top five.
In what was the first full-fledged “Battle of the Birds” since early in the season, Great Crossing edged Scott County by a slim margin of seven points, 572-579. The neighbors notched 20th and 21st place, respectively, out of 37 schools with the full complement of five finishers.
James Wireman gave the Cardinals two finishers in the top 10 percent of the field. He was 41st in a 17:47.72 clip for Scott County.
SC had no other finishers in the top 200, though, while GC packed Kaiden Johnson (56th, 17:58.89), Jake Swicegood (77th, 18:23.62) and Will Barrett (152nd, personal record of 19:16.33) into the upper echelon to earn the edge for local bragging rights.
Rounding out the scoring quintet for the Warhawks were Carter Russell (227th, 20:05.19) and Scott Pierson (252nd, 20:19.19).
Braydon Stephenson (215th, 19:55.57), Austin Holt (216th, 19:55.78) and Parker Risher (405th, 23:39.26) completed the Cards' point-gathering flock.
Also completing the race were William Wilson (270th, 20:29.93), Jacob Marcum (277th, 20:34.63), Calloway Porter (286th, 20:44.86), Aaron Dollarhide (302nd, 21:04.29), Tyler Spears (360th, 22:07.07), Xavier Parret (410th, 23:48.91) and C.J. Alcorn (424th, 24:57.63) of Great Crossing and Corey Caudill (442nd, 28:46.85) of Scott County.
The girls' race was a showcase for Scott County's Erin Luckett, who took 21st out of 255 competitors with her time of 20:42.64.
Ashlyn Liddle of Parlor Grove Christian won the girls' race in 18:38.30.
Mason County (71) captured the team title over Ryle (105) and Conner (177).
Scott County (529) edged Great Crossing (536) at the end of the 23-team field.
Luckett had help in that triumph for the Lady Cards, led by Emily Spencer's effort of 24:50.36, good for 142nd place.
Solidifying the score for SC were Caroline Burton (214th, 28:15.23), Katelin Wilkinson (221st, 28:46.52) and Chloe Hinton (231st, 29:41.85).
Great Crossing competed without its usual leader, eighth-grader Ava Plumb, but Annalee Griffith ran a strong 23:45.22 to lead the Lady Warhawks in 104th.
Amanda Deo (126th, 24:24,72), Grace Leach (171st, 25:51.35), Hannah Johnson (182nd, 26:22.14) and Lindsey Barber (187th, 26:49.91) also put points on the board. GC's additional finishers were Evelyn Johnson (188th, 26:51.48), Bella Downs (194th, 27:00.90), Emilie Milburn (195th, 27:02.30), Jordan Wallin-Swanson (209th, 27:49.11) and Qingyang Li (227th, 29:14.33).
Regions are Saturday, with the Region 6 Class AAA meet set for Bourbon County High School in Paris.
The girls' race starts at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 4:45 p.m.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.