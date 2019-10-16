Scott County High School junior cross country standout Ty Walker gave another exceptional performance on one of the state’s top regular-season stages Saturday in Oldham County.
Walker finished seventh out of 215 boys in a 5-kilometer race at the Haunted Woods Classic.
One week after a top-20 result in a field twice as large at the Louisville Invitational, Walker chalked up a time of 16:25.9.
It was exactly one minute behind the blistering pace set by winner Conner O’Shea of Madison Central.
Great Crossing High School produced a pair of personal record finishes in the boys’ race.
Jake Swicegood crossed the wire in 18:23.1, finishing 72nd, while Callloway Porter shaved a minute off his previous best and ran 20:11.6, good for 135th in the field.
Kaiden Johnson was the top male runner for the Warhawks, breaking the 18-minute threshold in 17:58.5. He was 52nd.
Completing the scoring for the Warhawks were Scott Pierson (145th, 20:36.3) and William Wilson (20:56.1).
Aaron Dollarhide (173rd, 21:33.8), Jacob Marcum (176t, 21:38.5) and Tyler Spears (186th, 22:17.2) also competed in the varsity race for GCHS.
Great Crossing wound up 19th in the boys’ team competition.
Led by O’Shea’s repeat win after the Louisville showcase, Madison Central (77 points) held off Oldham County (89) and Holy Cross Louisville (95) in a hard-fought battle for team triumph.
In the girls’ race. Ava Plumb of Great Crossing and Erin Luckett of Scott County added another installment to what has been a great neck-and-neck battle this season.
Plumb, an eighth-grader, gave the Warhawks an edge in that sprint to the finish with a time of 20:36.8, putting her 28th.
Luckett finished three spots back and fewer than six seconds off that pace with a 20:42.6 clip.
Great Crossing sent another full field of runners to the girls’ race and was rewarded with 14th place by virtue of 362 points.
Luka Brown led the remainder of the pack for the Lady Warhawks, covering the course in 21:43.4.
Amanda Deo was next in line, 91st with a time of 23:14.3.
GC was closely packed after thatm, led by Lindsey Barber (133rd, 25:33.3) and Grace Leach (134th, 25:35.7) to round out the Lady Warhawks’ five scorers.
Not far off that point-producing pace: Hannah Johnson (137rd, 26:37.9), Evelyn Johnson (146th, 27:25.5) and Madison Sewall (152nd, 27:52.3).
Scott County was one runner shy of having enough finishers for a girls’ team score.
Chasing Luckett around the course for the Lady Cards were Caroline Burton (151st, 27:45), Sophia Vetter-Ryan (159th, 29:32) and Katelin Wilkinson (160th, 29:47).
Oldham County dominated the girls’ team competition with 26 points. Sacred Heart (60) also churned out a comfortable margin for second over Christian Academy Louisville (104).
It was a sibling sweep again this week, with Madison Central’s Ciara O’Shea defeating the field by almost a full minute. O’Shea ran 18:08.5, with CAL’s Addy Dewey second in 19:02.3.
Oldham County runners placed third, fourth, sixth, eighth and 10th to lock up the team title.
This Saturday’s race is the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches’ Association Meet of Champions at Masterson Station in Lexington. The high school boys’ 5,000-meter race begins at 9 a.m., foilowed by the girls at 9:30.
GC and SC will compete at the Class AAA Region 6 meet in Bourbon County on Saturday, Oct. 26.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.