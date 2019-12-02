Tyler Walker, a junior from Scott County High School, competed Saturday at the Foot Locker Regional Cross Country Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Walker finished 65th out of a field of 403 runners from all over the southeastern United States.
He completed the 5-kilometer course in the championship flight with a time of 15 minutes, 59 seconds.
It was a sensational season for Walker after his sophomore track and field campaign was shortened by a stress fracture.
Walker finished third in the region meet before a top-20 effort in the KHSAA Class 3A state meet.
