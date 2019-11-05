Ten county runners completed the cross country season in triumphant fashion with a strong effort on the 5-kilometer course at Kentucky Horse Park in Saturday's KHSAA Class 3A state championship meet.
Scott County's Ty Walker capped his outstanding junior campaign by finishing 17th out of 299 boys in the field. Walker hit the line in 16:32.84, just over a half-minute off the championship pace of 15:58.6 set by Madison Central senior Connor O'Shea.
Cardinals' senior James Wireman also qualified for the meet as an individual by virtue of his performance in the regional race at Bourbon County last weekend. Wireman was 226th in his farewell effort, completing the run in 18:52.46.
O'Shea led a one-two parade at the front of the field for Madison Central, as well as a family sweep. Brady Masters (16:02.58) was second for the Indians in the boys' race, while freshman Ciara O'Shea captured the girls' individual title with a time of 18:29.42.
Trinity won the boys' team championship by the slimmest of margins, 111-113, over Louisville parochial rival St. Xavier. Conner (183) edged Madison Central (193) for third, with Daviess County (256) completing the top five.
In the girls' race, Great Crossing became the first team in school history to represent the Warhawks at a state-level event. GC finished 34th, ahead of three other teams, with 846 points.
Ava Plumb led the chase for the Lady Warhawks with a result of 20:49.02, good for No. 56 in the field of 287. Plumb ranked fifth among eighth-grade runners in the state showcase.
Luka Brown made it a youthful double-whammy for GC. The freshman finished her race in 22:01.70 and in the top half of the field in 124th position. Great Crossing's top senior was Annalee Griffith, who completed the course 218th in 23:33.74. Other Warhawk scorers were freshman Evelyn Johnson (274th, 26:09.63) and senior Lindsey Barber (278th, 26:53.01).
Junior Grace Leach (279th, 27:02.65) and freshman Hannah Johnson (282nd, 27:52.36) also competed for GC, which finished sixth out of 11 teams at regions to make the cut.
O'Shea edged DuPont Manual's Jessica Secor (19:09.08) in a battle of ninth-graders at the front of the field.
Erin Luckett was the lone qualifier for Scott County. The junior claimed 169th place with a clip of 22:41.68.
Oldham County breezed to the girls' team championship with 58 points, far ahead of Manual (151) and Sacred Heart (153).
Other team champions were Holy Cross Louisville (1A boys), Louisville Collegiate (1A girls), Corbin (2A boys) and Scott (2A girls).
