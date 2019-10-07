Competing in a star-studded, all-class field Saturday afternoon at the Greater Louisville Classic, Ty Walker of Scott County finished 19th out of more than 400 boys in the largest regular-season race to date of this cross country season.
Walker, who posted a personal best of 15:56 earlier this season in a 5,000-meter event at Masterson Station in Lexington, completed the boys’ invitational course in Louisville in a time of 16:18.9.
The junior was SCHS’ only representative in the boys’ race, which featured a full complement of competitors from Great Crossing.
With a dry, fast surface producing one of the fastest courses in the state this season, eight-grader Ava Plumb produced her career-best time to date for Great Crossing in the girls’ invitational race.
Plumb completed the event in 20:28, placing her 45th.
Including both the invitational and open (junior varsity) races, more than 1,300 high school boys and girls competed in the classic, which also featured college, middle school and elementary events.
Kaiden Johnson topped the Great Crossing boys with a time of 17:37.1, good for 116th, solidly within the top one-third of the pack.
Also reaching the finish line for the Warhawks in the boys’ invitational were Jake Swicegood (254th, 18:50.1), Will Barrett (311th, 19:28.7), Scott Pierson (344th, 20:19.7), William Wilson (369th, 21:07.5) and Calloway Porter (378th, 21:40). Porter is the lone senior in the group.
Great Crossing finished 53rd as a team. Madison Central won both the individual (Conner O’Shea, 15:16.7) and team titles.
Two runners also represented the Warhawks in the boys’ open — Tyler Spears (218th, 20:53.1) and Aaron Dollarhide (262nd, 21:33.5).
In addition to Plumb, Scott County’s Erin Luckett also finished in the top 100 of the girls’ invitational. Her time of 21:08 made her 88th across the wire.
Rounding out the Lady Warhawks’ roster behind Plumb were Luka Brown (113th, 21:39.7), Annalee Griffith (249th, 24:32.7), Grace Leach (280th, 25:53), Hannah Johnson (293rd, 26:45.3) and Evelyn Johnson (298th, 26:57.5).
Caroline Burton (318th, 31:240 competed on behalf of Scott County.
Great Crossing’s delegation in the girls’ open included Jordan Wallin-Swanson (28:36), Qingyang Li (29:04) and Emilie Milburn (29:37).
Ciara O’Shea kept the invitational titles in the family for Madison Central with a winning time of 18:10.
The local teams will compete in the Haunted Woods Classic at Oldham County this coming weekend.
That’s followed by the KTCCCA Meet of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 19, the region meet on Saturday, Oct. 26, and KHSAA state chmpionships at Kentucky Horse Park on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.