The hilly, home course and a warm, summer-like Saturday morning weren't conducive to another personal best time for Scott County High School junior Tyler Walker.
A convincing win with no competition in sight, and one of the distinctive, horse-themed trophies from the 10th annual Double S Stampede were ample cause for celebration, however.
Walker dominated the 5,000-meter boys' race by more than a full minute over a field of 129, further underscoring his comeback from a stress fracture in the spring and solidifying his status as one of the top runners in the region.
His time of 16:18.37 was more than a minute ahead of the pack. Walker was second a week ago with his first-ever sub-16 minute performance against Levi Streeval of Frederick Douglass at a meet in Lexington.
Streeval, last year's winner of the stampede, was not on hand for a title defense.
John Reinhart, an eighth-grader from Georgetown and competing for Lexington Catholic, finished an impressive second in 17:26.18, leading a pack of four Knights in the top six.
Lexington Catholic cruised to the boys' team victory, 26-97, over Tates Creek. Henry Clay (104) was third, followed by Great Crossing (118) and Danville (147).
Scott County wound up seventh out off 11 teams with 156 points.
Kaiden Johnson led the Great Crossing charge in eighth, completing the course in 17:55.87.
SC senior James Wireman was one position out of the top 10 at an 18:23.14 clip.
Jake Swicegood (14th, 18:44.94) and Carter Russell (16th, 18:47.37) also had strong runs for the Warhawks. Nolan Cash (46th, 20:31.08) and Scott Pierson (53th, 20:51.47) rounded out the GC scorers. Next in line behind Walker and Wireman for the Cardinals was Austin Holt (41st, 20:31.39). Braydon Stephenson (67thm 21:35.40) and Parker Risher (100th, 23:31.71) capped the Cards' counting quintet.
The weekly girls' showdown between Great Crossing eighth-grader Ava Plumb and SC junior Erin Luckett went to Plumb this time around, as the pair took second and third place, respectively.
Plumb pulled away with a time of 21:00.04, with Luckett (21:45.42) holding off Holly Helmers of Danville.
Luka Brown of Great Crossing completed the top five in 22:23.11.
Lexington Catholic freshman Amelia Monohan topped the girls' field, crossing the wire in 20:45.14.
Her effort staked the Lady Knights (46) to a hard-fought win over Henry Clay (64) and Great Crossing (74).
Scott County (146) was sixth out of seven full teams in the girls' field of 68. Solidifying the Lady Warhawks' bid were Annalee Griffith (16th, 24:08.35), Grace Leach (33rd, 26:49.52) and Evelyn Johnson (36th, 27:24.18).
Rounding out the Lady Cards' roster: Emily Spencer (32nd, 26:45.68), Chloe Hinton (48th, 29:06.68), Caroline Burton (61st, 30:50.02) and Katelin Wilkinson (62nd, 31:19.98).
Including middle school and elementary runners, 1,100 youths competed in the annual event, which was relocated to Scott County Park last fall.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.