On one hand, only one of the city's four varsity basketball teams — the Scott County High School girls — finished the regular season with a winning record in this initial year of the two-school era.
Don't let that fool you, though. All four Scott County and Great Crossing clubs will be the higher seed Tuesday or Wednesday in games that could punch their ticket to next week's Region 11 tournament.
The District 41 and 42 playoffs started Monday evening and will continue through Fridsy at the Franklin County and Scott County gyms, respectively.
All games are available for online viewing. District 42 contests at SCHS are accessible through NFHS Network for a monthly fee of $10.99 which may be canceled at any time. Additionally, Birds’ Nest Broadcasting will carry Wednesday's Scott County-Bryan Station boys' semifinal and either or both championship games, assuming they involve SC, with a free audio link at www.news-graphic.com.
District 41 games are produced by Franklin County's local cable outlet and are live streamed on Facebook. Simply enter “Frankfort Plant Board” in your Facebook search box.
Monday featured play-in games at each site, with Sayre taking on Frederick Douglass in both the District 42 boys and girls' tournaments, while Frankfort met Frankfort Christian Academy in a District 41 boys' quarterfinal.
SC girls and GC boys, each the No. 1 seed in their respective tournaments, will face the winner of a play-in game on Tuesday. Scott County starts at 6 p.m., with Great Crossing scheduled to tip at 8:15 p.m.
Neither Douglass nor Sayre should pose much problem for Scott County (24-6), which has won every game against all district rivals since the start of the 2016-17 season.
Great Crossing (14-16) is likely to be tested by Frankfort (15-15), which handed the Warhawks their lone district loss with a 82-76 verdict two weeks ago.
No. 1 seeds Henry Clay (District 42 boys) and Franklin County (District 41 girls) also will be in action Tuesday.
Wednesday brings the No. 2 vs. No. 3 games at both sites. Scott County (15-15) draws a tough assignment against Bryan Station (12-17), which it defeated twice by a total of four points earlier in the season.
Great Crossing (14-14) girls twice tripped Frankfort (14-13) with relative ease, 87-55 and 72-59, although the game away from home was closer.
Wednesday's other games pit the Henry Clay and Bryan Station girls at SC and the Franklin County boys at home against Western Hills.
Championship doubleheaders are set for Friday night, starting at 6 p.m. in Scott County and 6:30 p.m. in Franklin County with the girls' title games.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.