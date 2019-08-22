Everybody has a side in the fresh, shiny, new football relationship between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools, and it isn’t merely reflected in the choice to wear cardinal red or navy blue.
Ask any two fans in the community and you’re likely to find divergent opinions; one saying the split should have happened years ago, and another still longing for the halcyon days of one town, one team.
Perhaps you’ll find a dyed-in-the-wool, old-school supporter who swears by SC coach Jim McKee’s Wing-T offense sitting next to a young buck who’s wild about the spread offense embraced by GC coach Paul Rains.
Never the twain shall meet, but there’s probably one thing upon which we all can agree.
All this anticipation about a game, all this talk about football, and all these new opportunities for youth are great for an embattled sport and a proud community.
If you don’t believe it, just ask the two men in charge, both of whom own more than 200 wins and a KHSAA state championship in their distinguished careers.
“How much conversation has there been about the game? A lot, wouldn’t you say?” McKee said. “There’s been a lot of banter or chatter. I have a social media account. I read some of the things on Twitter. I think that’s good.”
Those are the words of a man who starts his 23rd season at Scott County with competition for players, ticket sales, financial support and all of football’s other trappings in town for the first time.
Rains, meanwhile, has made seven prior stops in his coaching journey, and only came out of retirement in May to take command at Great Crossing when initial head man Jason Chappell stepped down for family reasons.
Having led programs in communities with established rivals down the street, he has seen the value of excitement and intensity leading up to the most anticipated game of every season.
“It’s always interesting. It makes for a great rivalry within the county, especially if your administration people are able to keep it healthy,” Rains said.
Rains had an up-close look at the phenomenon while coaching at two other checkpoints farther south.
“That is The Game,” Rains said. “I was at Hazard, we had M.C, Napier. I was at Madison Central, we had Madison Southern. Any of those situations like that, regardless of what you say or do, it’s always the game of the year.”
McKee compared it to the relationship in two other areas of the state that have experienced success in multiple sports despite dueling factions.
“It’s Paducah Tilghman vs. McCracken County. It’s Danville vs. Boyle (County),” he said. “It’s whatever you want it to be, so what good does it do to do anything other than embrace it? I look at it as a great opportunity to showcase our program.”
Scott County’s coach backed up his eagerness to get the rivalry off the ground by suggesting a way to spice it up even further, one that borrows from some long-established neighborhood battles in other parts the country.
His proposal: Play an annual exhibition game, or even a countable contest, in August, then play a second time in October with district seeding at stake.
“Fired up, jacked up, can’t wait. I wish we played twice a year,” McKee said. “At least in the short term I would propose to take advantage of opening the season with each other and get that huge crowd for a game that really doesn’t mean anything, and then play the district game about week seven or eight.’
Friday’s game is the district match-up this season, and it will appear on the schedule in the same spot next year.
That’s far from the norm, and the school district needed permission from the KHSAA to do so. And while Rains understands the rationale for taking advantage of the fever pitch and the enthusiasm to christen a new facility in style, he questions the wisdom of it.
“So let’s say two teams are even right now. Dead even, both of them ranked in the top 10, you’re playing a district game right off the bat, and you’ve never even seen each other.,” Rains said. “That’s going to be something that’s going to have to be looked at eventually, beyond this two-year contract. Is this something the coaches are going to agree to play off the bat? Because there ain’t nobody else in the state of Kentucky that plays a district game first game of the season.”
As for what the opening of a new school was designed to do in terms of creating new or expanded opportunities for young people, so far, so good.
Scott County and Great Crossing entered their final preseason exhibition games last Friday with 104 and 68 players, respectively, counting freshmen, for a total of 172.
“More opportunity, is that not what everybody harps on? So break it down,” McKee said. “We maxed at 142 last year. I’m still working on building up the freshman team a little more, so let’s give them the high spot at 70 and us the high spot at 110. That’s 180, so that’s 38 more kids that are playing football. That’s a positive thing for the kids in our community.”
Those numbers, and the corresponding total of 31 SC seniors against a GC roster heavy with freshmen and sophomores, suggest the Cardinals will have the upper hand in the inaugural battle.
Two or three years down the road, with nearly identical ninth-grade classes this year, and future students primarily districted to the other, it will be interesting to see if Scott County’s tradition continues to hold sway.
Rains, for one, sees the playing field becoming level over the long term.
“I think in future years the Scott County-Great Crossing game will be one of the bigger games in central Kentucky,” he said.
Both schools are assigned to Class 5A out of six, each with approximately 1,500 students, in the new arrangement.
That’s a welcome change for the Cards, who were one of the largest schools in Class 6A every year but often fell victim to a certain triumvirate from Louisville.
“The biggest thing is when you look down the road, and I know it’s wrong to look down the road. Everybody who says they’re only focusing on today is lying, because they do look down the road,” McKee said. “When you look down the road, there’s no Trinity, St. Xavier and Male. So I’m fired up about that.”
Frederick Douglass, Montgomery County and Grant County join Scott County and Great Crossing in the five-team district. Four will make the playoffs, producing one survivor after Weeks 12 and 13.
So there’s an outside chance the two could meet again this season on the second Friday in November.
And perhaps the more frequently the teams face off, the less mystique and novelty will spring to mind.
Just as he did when Frederick Douglass opened in 2017 and publicly took every opportunity to set SC as the bar for its football program, McKee takes any present or future comparisons between the Cards and Warhawks as a compliment.
“I’ve always said imitation’s the greatest form of flattery. I think the things we’ve done in our program have brought football to the forefront,” McKee said. “I’m proud of that. I didn’t do that myself, but I’m proud of what our total program has done, from the kids like Mario McIntyre that were on the ’97 team, all the way to the kids that are in our sophomore offense now.
“I’m proud of the fact that football is important in this town. That means a lot to me.”
We’ll see more evidence of how special it is around here on Friday night. A bipartisan crowd of between 4,000 and 6,000 is expected.
Everybody will have nerves to lay aside, although Rains knows his team is more likely to feel the sweaty palms and butterflies.
“The kids are excited just to get going. It wouldn’t matter who it’s against, just to get out of the summer practice part of things,” Rains said. “We’re beating up on each other quite a bit, working on getting more physical and a little tougher. They’ll be happy to get their game uniforms on and have a crowd.”
