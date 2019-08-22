There are typically plenty of carries, yards and touchdowns available in the Scott County backfield.
Most years, that movable feast is evenly divided among two or three backs.
This season’s roster has a doubly deep cadre of runners capable of going the distance whenever they get the ball.
SC fans will need a program, and the talents they’re watching must be prepared to exercise patience.
“We’ve got five guys who can run the ball, so I don’t want to hear about how many times they carry it,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “If that starts creeping in, then you’ve got a problem. We have to be unselfish and put the team first.”
Bronson Brown is one of the top returning players in the region after a junior campaign in which he rushed for 1,494 yards and 21 touchdowns. Brown scored all three SC touchdowns in the Class 6A state final against Male.
His supporting cast is relatively new to the rotation, but each has impressed with every opportunity in the lineup.
Philip Garner moves into the fullback vacated by Austin Barnett. He started last season as one of the primary halfbacks before being lost to a lower body injury in the second game of the season.
“I’m just excited for my senior year after that miserable experience and to see how far we can go,” Garner said.
His backup is Montago Jones, who rushed for 333 yards as a freshman.
Campton Martin and Jeremy Hamilton, also underclassmen, share the other halfback spot.
Scott County additionally showcases a veteran quarterback in Cade McKee, who threw for 847 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.
It’s the end of an era, with McKee having coached at least one of his three sons on the Scott County offense for nine consecutive seasons.
“I want to make the kids have a great year,” Jim McKee said. “A ton of the kids that are seniors have grown up with Cade. Some coaches are funny, and I think they’re bold-faced liars. Coaching your son is completely different than anybody else.”
Micah McClave takes over as Cade’s primary receiver, with Kamryn Lay as the projected tight end. Both are big targets at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively.
The offensive line looks vastly different without Bryan Hudson (now at Virginia Tech) as its anchor, but the tradition of having at least one NCAA Division I recruit up front continues with Austin Taylor, a 6-3, 250-pound senior, at guard.
Taylor and Peyton Saunders (270) provide size and experience on the right to protect McKee’s blind side.
SC isn’t small anywhere else in the trenches, either.
Jonathan Berry (6-3, 268) moves into the left tackle slot, with John Hulette (6-1, 235) alongside him at guard. Lakelen Eads (6-4, 240) is the new center.
All are seniors except for Berry, a junior.
Last year’s Cardinals averaged 43 points per game during a six-game winning streak that led up to their appearance in the state final.
Scott County hasn’t rushed for fewer than 4,000 yards in any season since 2011.
“I love the Wing-T. It’s a great offense, and I think we’re going to set out this year to show people what a great offense it is,” Jim McKee said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.