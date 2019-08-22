Great Crossing football’s decision to hitch its wagons to the spread offense earned most of the headlines and raised eyebrows after the birth of the program.
In two exhibition games, however, it was the other side of the ball that carried the day.
Both road contests followed a similar script. The Warhawks struggled to catch on early, then found their footing against Madison Southern and Bourbon County.
The Class 5A schedule promises decidedly tougher sledding, but coach Paul Rains likes the tone and trend Great Crossing has established.
“I expect major improvements. You should see some big leaps from week one to two to three, until we get to mid-season maybe,” Rains said. “It may level off then, or it may not even level off. As long as we stay healthy, we may continue to make those kinds of strides, because the ceiling is so high for this bunch.”
GC will try to build around two of its few seniors, Trent Allen and Alex Stapleton, at linebacker.
Mason Wiley, a sophomore, brings toughness in the middle of that group.
“He’s not very big but he’s very aggressive,” Rains said.
The Warhawks will be challenged to keep quarterback Kalib Perry upright on the other side of the ball, because Perry doubles as GC’s free safety.
“He covers a lot of ground for us,” Rains said.
Sophomores Tre Combs and Chase Little have shown promise on the defensive line.
Combs believes Great Crossing’s team-building projects over the summer and preseason galvanized the defense.
“We’re playing more together. When the team first started, we weren’t like teammates. Everybody’s really unselfish now,” Combs said. “People had to step up and become leaders.”
Just as pitchers are sometimes ahead of catchers in baseball’s spring training, Rains considers his defense a bit more fine-tuned than its counterparts heading into the regular season opener.
After giving up two early touchdowns at Bourbon County, Great Crossing stepped up with multiple tackles for loss and held the hosts to a field goal to end the half. The Warhawks then served up a shutout in the third quarter.
“Both games they started out a little slow, but we came on and shut them down a little bit, had a little fire in us,” Rains said. “The defense is a little ahead of the offense, but there’s still a ton of stuff, Those kids didn’t realize until they watched film of themselves what they were doing wrong.”
Against Scott County, Great Crossing will face an offensive line of four seniors and one junior that averages north of 250 pounds.
“This is my first time starting varsity, so it’s going to be bigger people,” Combs said. “You’ve just got to try to work harder.”
Rains said game speed against the likes of SC is be another step up.
GC plans to run different looks out of a 3-5-3 alignment as the season progresses.
“That’ll be part of our defensive package, to bring some pressure and mix up the fronts, so teams can’t tee off on us,” Rains said. “Once we start changing our coverage up, changing our pressure packages up, it will make us better, if we execute it properly.”
