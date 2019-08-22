Georgetown College football couldn’t complain about a lack of opportunity to reach its goals last season.
The two games that sealed the Tigers’ NAIA playoff fate were both at home. Both matched GC with a division rival in the Mid-South Conference, Both went into overtime.
Neither ended in a way that satisfied the Toyota Stadium faithful. Bethel’s 50-49 victory (on a failed-point conversion) and Lindsey Wilson’s 37-31 triumph (after GC threw an interception on its extra series) sent both rivals into the postseason and left Georgetown without a date for the big bash.
Certainly some of the veteran Tigers still see the scoreboard bulbs when they close their eyes at night.
“I definitely believe people on this team learned lessons from those,” senior running back Daric Pugh said. “We had two overtime games we should have won that would have put us top five in the country. Huge games for us, huge conference games. We saw last year that we came up short in those games, but we probably can look back and see some areas that we came up short in our preparation for those games and make up for it this year.”
The road, play on words fully intended, is even tougher.
Georgetown, ranked No. 21 nationally in the preseason coaches’ poll, will play No. 19 Southeastern, No. 16 Bethel and No. 13 Lindsey Wilson away from home. No. 17 Cumberlands is the only ranked rival to pay a visit.
Perhaps that’s where last season’s experience with a slender margin of error will pay off.
“We’re focusing more on attention to detail this year,” senior defensive lineman Landon Corolla said. “Coach (Bill Cronin) has emphasized some of those big, critical plays that we lost to, so we’re trying to really work harder this year to improve that and be on top of our game.”
Cronin, entering his 23rd season at the helm, is happy to welcome a hungry cast. He doesn’t want them preoccupied with the past, however.
He cautioned that the Tigers flaunt a much different lineup this fall, one that will have to come of age in the here and now.
“Last year we had a great opportunity. I thought he were a really good football team. We just didn’t pull it off there at the end in a couple of games,” Cronin said. “It’s unfortunate for that group last year as seniors, and I think it’s been on the mind of this group of seniors. We’ve got a lot of replacements, a lot of people we’ve got to fill a void for, so yeah, it’s on our mind, but it’s a new year. Everybody’s excited to get started and can’t wait for that first ball game.”
Georgetown isn’t young at quarterback, where Hunter Krause emerged a year ago after the Tigers went through a couple of lean seasons at the position.
Krause, now a junior, threw for 2,219 yards and 21 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
“It’s going to be very competitive. We have three, four guys that have shown some signs in camp that they can do the job for us,” Cronin said. “Of course we have a veteran back in Krause. I’m really excited about him. He’s grown up a lot. He’ll be real solid for us, but a couple other guys also. We haven’t had this kind of depth at quarterback for some time, so it’s good to have.”
Hayden Shelton, a senior, and Zach Dampier, a sophomore, also saw time under center last season.
Pugh and Nick Conley shared the role of GC’s primary ball carrier in 2018, in part because both battled injury.
Two years ago as a sophomore, Pugh’s 900 yards and 13 touchdowns were a vital cog in the Tigers’ drive to the national quarterfinals.
“The backfield’s looking good,” Pugh said. “We’ve got some guys returning that actually got some good playing time last year, so we’re excited about that.”
Darius Barbour and Xavier Abernathy also became big components in the Georgetown attack when ailments mounted, much in the same way tight end Shawn Gilliam and wide receiver Jake Johnson grew in stature with wideout J.J. Ogbogu out of the lineup. Now, Cronin has all those puzzle pieces at his disposal.
“Some of those young guys got some exposure a year ago. Especially on the offensive side, I think it helps a lot,” Cronin said. “What happened last year and what’s back out this year is going to be a real good step for us to be a real solid contender.”
The obvious area of concern and necessary growth spurt for the offense is the line, where each member of the front five graduated. Aside from senior Alec Brumfield and juniors Evan Brinson, Alex Hughes and Josh Finley, every lineman is a first or second-year player.
Secondary is the thin point defensively, although senior Starr Thompson is one of the top players in the conference, and Christion Horton returns after a solid freshman campaign.
Ryan Woolf leads the linebackers after a junior season in which he was second on the team with 59 tackles.
Up front, Corolla and Riley McKown combined for 8.5 sacks out of nearly 20 tackles for loss last season.
Corolla sees a togetherness in summer camp that last year’s team lacked, in his estimation.
“Obviously we were not happy with how it ended,” Corolla said. “We could’ve had a lot of potential last year, but there were a couple things that kept us divided. This year we’re really focusing on improving and getting closer as a unit so we can have a better season this year.”
Georgetown typically using the expression “Tiger Football” as a rallying cry for the standard it pursues.
It’s a slogan that is hard to define, but the players and their coach tried.
A passion for putting in the time behind the scenes, even when there is no immediate payoff, is the starting point.
“You come in here and hear a lot about guys that have played here before,” Pugh said. “It’s tough, physical football. We’ve got guys on this team who are not afraid of hard work, and they want to be a good team. That’s what it takes to have a successful season.”
“It means doing the little things when you don’t have to do them,” Cronin added. “If you can get that across to any group, any organization, then you’ve got something special going on.”
Having the continuity of Cronin, whose first win this season will be his 200th at the school, and many former players on his staff also helps.
“To me it just helps with our confidence in this program,” Pugh said. “Just somebody you can see their career and their accolades over their career, you know you can have faith in what he’s doing and what’s going on here.”
GC won the last of its three national championships in 2001.
Men’s basketball matched that number this past winter, and Pugh admitted there was no shortage of envy from the football team when seeing that celebration.
“That would be awesome, and I personally believe stuff like that is contagious,” Pugh said. “Everybody on our campus saw how big a deal that was. It really was awesome. You’re happy for that team. You could see the whole school rally around them, and I hope we can have the same feeling for our football team.
“This team can definitely win a conference championship, and Georgetown is always in contention for a national championship. We don’t expect anything less than a conference championship this year.”
Georgetown opens with three of its first four games on the road, and in a twist that’s rare for the program, all will end under the lights.
Thanks to multiple bye weeks, the home opener won’t be played until Saturday, Sept. 28 against St. Andrews.
With Thomas More’s move to the NAIA and MSC, and the return of longtime rival Pikeville to the docket, six of the Tigers’ 10 games are against in-state rivals.
“After 10 days of practice, I like this group,” Cronin said. “ I think we have a lot of unity. Our camaraderie is really good. The energy level and excitement is good. Again, we’re going to be young, so it’s going to take those other characteristics to be a good football team. I think the leadership is a little stronger than I’ve had the past couple years.”
