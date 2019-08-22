Scott County’s offense perennially merits most of the attention, but defense was a main ingredient in last year’s fifth trip to a state final in school history.
The Cardinals held four different opponents, including Archbishop Moeller on an unforgettable, rainy night north of Cincinnati, to one touchdown.
Twice, SC frustrated Frederick Douglass to roughly half its scoring average, knocking off the previously undefeated Broncos in the second round of the playoffs.
But it’s an annual rite of summer in high school football: If your defense was that good in one season, you’re probably starting over the next.
“We’re getting seven new starters,” Scott County defensive coordinator Monty McIntyre said. “But it’s also probably the most depth we’ve had in a while.”
Inside linebacker Rylan Reed and outside linebacker Tasian Stakelin are the returning mainstays.
Sam Daniel, who plays the cardinal position as a linebacker/defensive back hybrid, was the team’s second leading tackler at midseason when he suffered a season-ending knee injury. Defensive end Alberto Campos also started last year, with Colton Combs now stepping up as a senior after two years in a key reserve role.
Mix in past defensive starters Bronson Brown and Jeremy Hamilton as possible two-way threats, and it’s easy to see the potential for another season of lockdowns against a mostly new slate of 5A opponents.
“A lot of teams we’ve played so much in the past know exactly what we’re doing, so it’s good to be playing a lot of new teams,” McIntyre said.
Other projected defensive starters for Scott County are Spencer Wood at left defensive end, Kevin Herbert at left defensive tackle, Cade Tackett at the mike linebacker, Jacob Carretti at free safety, and Campton Martin on the corner across from either Brown or Hamilton.
Reed logged the third-most tackles on the team a year ago behind Berk Watts and Bryan Hudson.
He’s one of eight seniors in the prospective lineup.
“All the seniors know what we want,” Reed said. “If we show out and do what we need, there’s a chance we can win it all.”
McIntyre also has an array of five senior backups in tackles Caleb Keller and Audwin White, linebackers Chaney Harris and Alex Patton, and defensive back Silas Emongo.
“Great kids. We’ve been running them to death, and they say, ‘Yes sir, no sir.’ Now I like a few outlaws, but they’re great kids,” McIntyre said.
Reed knows that Scott County’s state title hopes largely rest on the defense’s ability to slow down the likes of Frederick Douglass or Covington Catholic and their Division I talent at the skill spots.
He said practicing against his own team’s sleight of hand each day removes much of the anxiety.
“I think it just makes the game slower when the time comes around, because most other teams don’t practice against the Wing-T,” Reed said. “It’s a tough offense to stop.”
Reed said the coaches have been more outspoken than usual this early in the season about the Cardinals’ potential.
“Coach (Jim) McKee is not the type of person to just talk highly of you,” Reed said. “What he believes to be true, he’s going to tell you. He’s told us he believes we have a shot this year.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.