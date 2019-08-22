Everything about the stadium, locker rooms and turf looks the same to Payton Brown, Cade Mullins and Berk Watts.
The three freshmen won’t get lost while navigating a new city. There’s not much danger of getting homesick, either.
Football players might encounter a few unique pressures when choosing to attend college in the same environment where they celebrated unqualified excellence in high school, but there are also some happy, built-in advantages.
Just don’t expect to find those comforts of home in the weight room, the Scott County High School stars turned Georgetown College prospects say.
“The intensity of the workouts,” Brown said of the most noticeable change from last summer to this one. “There’s no break in between reps. It’s just nothing like high school. It’s completely different than what we’re used to.”
“You come in and it’s nonstop,” Mullins echoed. “Just like Scott County, it’s nonstop and quick, but it’s on a whole another level. You can’t bend over. You can barely put your hands on your hips to catch your breath. It’s tough, but it gets you ready.”
Not even nine months ago, the trio helped Scott County to its first KHSAA state championship game appearance since the Cardinals won the 2013 Class 6A title.
Watts, a linebacker, was Scott County’s leading tackler in each of his three years as a starter. Mullins played tight end after starting his career as a quarterback, then playing defense as a junior. Brown was a two-year starter at halfback.
The Tigers have kept all three in their senior year spots, for now, but everything is subject to change at this stage of player development.
Georgetown has a tendency to bring along its freshmen slowly. Few first-year players saw significant snaps last season, when the Tigers went 7-3 and narrowly missed out on a second straight NAIA playoff berth.
For now, the SC trio is free to focus on getting acclimated to the classroom while holding down the equivalent of a full-time job at the same time. And that’s plenty.
“There was a lot of stuff thrown at me at once, but I try to understand it and roll with the flow,” Watts said.
Practice started not even three weeks ago, but the newcomers’ close proximity to campus gave them at least an incremental head start.
They participated in thrice-weekly strength and conditioning sessions with their new team.
“It’s voluntary workouts, but the three of us, I felt like it was kind of mandatory, just because we’re here,” Mullins said. “Berk and I worked during the day, doing labor for Scott County Schools, and whenever we got done work we immediately went over here. It was all good for us.”
Another drastic change is the style of offense for Brown and Mullins.
While the Tigers technically utilize wing backs, as do the Cardinals in the Wing-T, Georgetown uses them in the spread formation that is more common in college.
Brown said he had to learn roughly 15 plays in high school.
“It’s kind of the same way, but it’s just a lot more complicated,” he said. “You’ve got to know, just like at Scott County, I had to know both sides of the ball. I’ve got to do that again. It’s hard adjusting when you’ve been so used to running the Wing-T for four years.”
Mullins, who is also seeing repetitions as a long snapper and holder for placekicks, said there is significantly less tolerance for lack of preparedness in practice.
“It helps that we have meetings, so you get to see the film, you see the plays. You get to hear it explained by the coaches, and you can ask questions then. But when you get on the field, you’re expected to know it, through your notes and paying attention during the meetings,” Mullins said.
“It gets to a point where it’s really on you. In high school, you can ask questions during practice, but when it comes to practice with college, it’s more a fast pace, and you’ve just got to know your stuff.”
While there is usually a Scott County graduate or two on the roster, the players’ arrival has more than doubled the local flavor.
Tyler Dummer, a kicker, is the only SC veteran on the roster. Matthew Herrington, a senior defensive end who played at Lexington Catholic, also lists Georgetown as his hometown.
It’s the most ex-Cards the Tigers have suited up since Jordan Kindred, Damon Gray, Clay McKee and Zach Barber all were on the 2016 roster.
Mullins and Watts’ connection to the Tigers is twofold. Their fathers, Craig Mullins and Jeff Watts, were standout players at GC in the late 1980s and early ‘90s before entering the coaching ranks.
The elder Mullins spent 16 years as an assistant coach with Georgetown and another two at Morehead State until his death from cancer in 2015. Watts, who is still listed among the leaders in numerous GC defensive categories and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame this past spring, is head coach at Scott County Middle School.
“It’s held to a higher standard for me,” Watts said. “I just try to live up to it and see what happens.”
There are three such “legacy players” in the GC freshman class.
Max Hill, a recruit from Bourbon County, is the son of longtime assistant coach Steve Hill.
Mullins said that status subjects the players to some good-natured ribbing, but he added that he doesn’t feel any added pressure because of it.
“The coaches don’t give us any special treatment, and we don’t expect it. I don’t think me or Berk want it,” he said. “The players joke with us a little bit about it. It’s all good fun. It’s really cool to have that legacy for both of us. We know at the end of the day what we’re part of it. It’s cool. I like it.”
