Thanks in part to open enrollment and the allure of Scott County’s football tradition, there wasn’t a mathematical split of the talent pool entering Great Crossing’s inaugural season.
Still, the Cardinals lost 25 percent of their bodies, freshman through senior classes, when compared with workouts last summer.
When asked if that trend would have an immediate impact on his preferred two-deep platoon system for offense and defense, SC coach Jim McKee took an optimistic, if not defiant, stance.
Even after sliding from Class 6A to 5A, he noted, having numerous two-way starters is not a recipe for success.
“I hope not,” McKee said. “We’re always going to cross-train some guys in the summertime, but in a perfect world we would have nobody go both ways.”
As of the final week of preseason, SC had only one player — halfback and cornerback Bronson Brown — listed as a two-way starter.
Others, such as Campton Martin and Jeremy Hamilton, are slated to start on one side of the ball and slotted as a primary backup when the field is flipped.
McKee also had Sam Daniel, Austin Taylor and John Hulette playing both offense and defense at various checkpoints in the summer.
Starting on Friday night, he hopes you’ll only see that scenario in an absolute emergency.
“Playing both ways sounds great, and it’s a great think to talk about around the campfire, but when you get out there Friday nights and start doing it at a really high level, it’s very challenging,” McKee said.
Probably true, but in its expansion year, Great Crossing likely won’t know the luxury of a monstrous depth chart.
GC coach Paul Rains has a sophomore, Kalib Perry, penciled in at both quarterback and safety.
With a missing piece on the offensive line for the Warhawks’ first scrimmage, Rains had to start another sophomore, Tre Combs, on both fronts.
Levi Whalen, a junior, joined Perry in both backfields last week against Bourbon County.
“Numbers are important for any coach and any team, but it’s probably bigger for us,” Rains said. “And it’s easier for younger players to get hurt.”
Scott County was well known for having a pair of two-way starters, Bryan Hudson and Glenn Covington, on the field for almost every play last season.
Hudson. now at Virginia Tech, played both offensive and defensive tackle as a junior and senior. Covington, who signed with Campbellsville, was a regular at wide receiver, cornerback and return specialist from his initial game as a ninth-grader.
Most players aren’t accomplished enough as an athlete, or strong enough physically and mentally, to juggle all those roles at a high level.
“Even Bryan would tell you at times he struggled. He did it because even Bryan at 75 percent was better than whatever else we had at 100,” McKee said. “Not many kids can do it. Glenn did it. Grayson (Miller, in 2014) was going to do it. Scotty (Daniel) did it quite a bit.”
McKee said having one job as a priority is better for practical purposes.
Most of the Cardinals’ top players also see the field on special teams, but it becomes difficult to make that commitment to a player if he is already playing both offense and defense.
“The other big up-tick of that is a guy like Sam Daniel or Philip Garner, playing only one side of the ball, they then become great special teams players,” McKee said. “They’re on every special team, no questions asked. If Bronson runs it in, then he can go cover a kickoff, but if he has to turn around and play corner, it gets tough.
“Now sometimes you don’t have a choice, and I’ve been in situations where we didn’t have a choice here.”
That choice is already made for Rains, whose roster is more than one-third freshmen.
He also is in the predicament of having to school some of his older starters in the finer points of the game. Many have never seen significant time at the varsity level.
“We need fundamentals more than we need anything else. But then you’re in a Catch-22, because you need plays and schemes and special teams and so on,” Rains sid. “You’ve got to get ready for your opponent, and we’ve got to spend a bunch of time blocking and tackling and just doing the fundamental stuff and getting after each other.
“From my experience over the years, you can have all the schemes you want. If you can’t block and tackle, then you’re going to struggle a lot, so we’re choosing that part of it to work on.”
McKee likes the idea of keeping his varsity lineup the most collective, inclusive effort possible.
Last year was a prime example of the worst-case scenario.
After a district game against Henry Clay, Sam Daniel was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL tear. McKee also had to issue Covington a one-game disciplinary suspension.
Daniel only needed a defensive replacement, but keeping Covington sidelined meant finding both a second and a third option for a big game at Frederick Douglass.
“If we give 22 kids an opportunity to play, that’s 22 sets of parents whose kid is a starter, and 22 sets of grandparents whose kid is a starter,” McKee said. “And then if somebody gets hurt, if a guy is playing running back and defensive back gets hurt, you’ve lost two starters.”
Given this year’s small junior class, there is the chance Scott County will have more double-duty players on the field in 2020.
McKee will cross that bridge when the time is appropriate, but don’t expect him to shift gears until it becomes absolutely necessary.
“Our goal would be to start game one with nobody on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We went to a two-platoon system in around 2010, and we’ll stay with it as long as we can.”
