Developing a pass-happy high school football offense, especially when you’re starting from scratch in a community that has been run-first since the turn of the century, can be a painful process.
Paul Rains was part of initial Great Crossing coach Jason Chappell’s staff before taking over in late May. It was long enough for the man with more than 200 wins at seven Kentucky schools to survey the Warhawks’ first series of skills clinics and wonder into what kind of mess they’d put themselves.
“We lined up to do passing drills, just pitch and catch, and it was ugly,” Rains recalled.
And today? It’s still in flux, but GC’s high-octane intentions are on the right track.
“The kids, the backs and the receivers, they’re pretty much accustomed to it now,” Rains said. “And they’ll do nothing but get better, especially when you’ve got freshmen and sophomores out there.”
One of those sophomores, Kalib Perry, is the Warhawks’ starting quarterback. Gabe Nichols, a freshman, is expected to take plenty of snaps.
Perry has older weapons at the skill positions, including junior backs Levi Whalen and Caleb Fain and senior all-purpose playmaker Bryce Hearn.
“At first it was a little hard, but now we’re getting the hang of it, seeing what we can do,” Perry said. “Run-pass options are really popular. It can be a deep ball to a receiver, or it can be a short little ball and let them go to work, and it can turn into a 50-yard touchdown.”
Moving the chains and lighting up the scoreboard will require protection from Great Crossing’s front five.
That group features only one senior — guard Jalen Austin — and four sophomores, Jacob Long, Ethan Stadnyk, Brandon Smith and Josiah Trevino. The primary flex fill-in, Tre Combs, is also a sophomore.
Growing pains against players two years older and perhaps a few pounds heavier are to be expected.
“Our offensive front is still running behind, which we kind of expected, just with the execution of them learning the plays,” Rains said. “The protection schemes and run blocking out of the spread, we’re a little bit behind. Our pitching and catching are not bad. We catch the balls that hit us in the hands, and we’ve thrown the ball halfway decent.”
Will Frazier, yet another player in the Class of 2022, is expected to get most of the repetitions at split end, akthough many of the Warhawks’ catches are appropriately up for grabs.
“The other spots it’s a rotation,” Rains said. “Who started last week may not start this week. We have some young kids that may play in those spots.”
Ultimately it’s high school football, where even the most ardent spread teams find they must run the ball to be successful, especially later in the season when the weather turns sour.
“We intend on running the football, and you have to run the football,” Rains said. “You can’t just line up and throw on every snap unless you’ve got an unbelievable quarterback and set of receivers, and even then (the defense is) going to drop back in coverage. The passing game is not where it needs to be right now, either. It’s going to continue to grow as we’re able to work our screen packages and play-action passes, along with our three-step and five-step drops. It’s all a work in progress.”
