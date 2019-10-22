Royal Spring Middle School kept its undefeated eighth-grade football season rolling Saturday with a convincing 20-0 shutout of defending state champion Johnson County in the Region 3 semifinals at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
As the top seed, RSMS will host Highlands Blue in the region final on Saturday. The Fort Thomas team topped Bullitt East in a wild one, 44-22.
This week’s winner will advance to the state final four at Bryan Station High School in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3. The Titans reached that round last season, as well.
Scott County fell out of the eighth-grade tournament Saturday with a 32-8 loss to the Union Raiders, No. 1 seed in Region 2.
Fresh, but frustrated
Six second-half offensive plays at Ryle. Two against Grant County. Four versus Montgomerty County.
Scott County’s starting offense hasn’t enjoyed all that many meaningful repetitions while averaging 56 points per game the past three weeks, and it is a double-edged sword, to say the least.
“We need more. We also know we have to turn around and play this team again in three weeks,” SC coach Jim McKee said after Friday’s 55-0 rout of Montgomery County.
Aside from a 36-0 loss at Frederick Douglass, SC has allowed only Great Crossing’s opening-night touchdown out of the surprise “polecat” formation in district play.
SC rolled up 183 points in those three wins, even while giving its starting offense only one series in the second half of each contest.
“Hopefully Ballard comes in and gives us a chance to play a four-quarter game,” said senior quarterback Cade McKee, who has thrown seven touchdowns in the past three weeks, giving him 10 on the season against only one interception.
The senior night game with Ballard is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
Kind words
Great Crossing took its medicine, 50-0, at undefeated Douglass on Friday night, but the Warhawks earned rave reviews from the Broncos’ coaching staff.
“GC Warhawks have a bright future,” FDHS offensive line coach Garry McPeek wrote on Twitter. “It takes (a lot) of courage to step out of your comfort zone and start a brand new program. Much respect for their players and coaches.”
The Warhawks (0-8) will have a chance to meet the Broncos again in the district playoffs if they can win at Grant County (3-5) on Friday night.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.