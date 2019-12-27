Great Crossing boys' basketball is back on the plus side of the ledger after a thrilling, 53-50 win over Hopkinsville in the opening round of the Roy's Bar-B-Que/First Southern National Bank tournament at Logan County in Russellville.
Michael McKenzie, K.J. Tucker and Jaylen Barber each scored 11 points for Great Crossing (5-4), which won for the fifth time in its past six games.
McKenzie tied the game with a second-chance 3-pointer, then put the Warhawks in front by virtue of an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:49 left.
“The first one I missed the shot, and then Tye (Schureman) tipped the ball to Neil (Baker), who made a perfect pass to get it back to me,” McKenzie said. “Then for the and-one, we spread the floor for me, I made a move and saw a bunch of guys coming after it. So I just shot it, and they fouled me.”
GC left the door ajar with an 8-for-16 showing from the free-throw line, but Tyler Sparks knocked one down to make it a 3-point lead in the closing seconds.
Hopkinsville (4-6) had two good looks at the potential game-tying three, the second rattling in-and-out as time expired.
Coach Steve Page was happy to survive and advance to Saturday's semifinals at 6 p.m. against Louisville Collegiate.
“We told the kids that we were the better team, but that they were capable of beating us if they played harder than we did, and they played harder than we did,” Page said. “Instead of playing hard for 32 minutes, we play for three then take five off, then pick it up for three more. It's a little but frustrating for us as a coaching staff.
“At the end of the day, it should be a good trip and a good bonding experience, and it's a lot easier to bond when you're coming off a win in that first game.”
Barber was double and triple-teamed on the offensive end but still managed a game-high 16 rebounds, 10 on the defensive glass to limit Hopkinsville's second opportunities.
“They were just very physical,” Barber said. “They beat me up like a rag doll.”
Baker battled foul trouble to finish with four assists.
GC trailed 7-2 before scoring 16 of the next 18 points to take its largest lead of the game. Key bench contributions from Sparks, Dominique Smiley and Kalib Perry (seven combined points) helped stave off the Tigers' comeback and left the Warhawks in front, 26-24, at intermission.
“Losing Neil for all but about four minutes of the half kind of took us out of our flow,” Page said, “But I was planning to play a lot of kids, and that's how the game played out.”
Hopkinsville used a late free throw to grab a 38-37 lead at the end of three. Don Victor's 3-pointer was one of the few fourth-quarter highlights for the Tigers among McKenzie's heroics.
Friday's finish reminded McKenzie of a last-second loss to Bryan Station earlier this month.
“I think it's very important for us to win a game that kind of played out the same way at the end,” he said.
The championship and consolation games will be played Sunday.
Page picked the Logan County tournament, three hours from home, after his team's original Christmas shootout in Boyle County was canceled.
“It's a chance to stay in a hotel, grow together as a team and face some teams we wouldn't normally see. That's 100 percent why I scheduled it,” he said. “It's six Western Kentucky teams and one from Louisville. That said, just about all our kids had a set of parents here, so we had a nice crowd.”
Scott County's boys and girls played late Friday night at the Ashland Invitational Tournament and the Blue Star Holiday Invitational in Rock Hill, South Carolina, respectively.
This story will be updated with those results.