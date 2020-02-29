Scott County girls' basketball brought home the city's only title on a busy Friday night of basketball, overpowering Bryan Station, 81-47, to take the District 42 championship for the fourth consecutive year.
Malea Williams finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for SC (26-6). Kenady Tompkins added 20 points and 12 boards as the Lady Cards dominated down low against the smaller, younger Defenders.
Morgan DeFoor combined 11 points with nine assists and joined Williams and DeFoor on the all-tournament team.
With the win, Scott County earned a home game Monday night in the Region 11 quarterfinals against Berea, Tates Creek or Great Crossing. The opponent and game time will be determined after a draw on Saturday.
SC ripped open a 29-6 lead after one quarter and had the lead above the 35-point running clock threshold midway through the third.
The victory extended the Lady Cards' district winning streak to 35 games. Their last loss was to Bryan Station in the 2016 district semifinals.
This was the Lady Defenders' first appearance in the title game since then. Tori Godoy led Bryan Station (12-18) with 19 points and four assists.
District 42 boys: Frederick Douglass 77, Scott County 74
Friday's District 42 boys' title game lived up to the standard of the rest of the tournament as an instant classic.
After giving away all of a 19-point lead, Frederick Douglass rallied from down six points in the fourth quarter to stop Scott County, 78-75, and win the first district championship in its three-year history.
Douglass (20-11) defeated SC (16-16) for the third time in four tries winter on the heels of a play-in victory over Sayre on Monday and a 108-104, double-overtime stunner against Henry Clay on Tuesday.
DaShawn Jackson led the Broncos with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylan Green amassed 24 points and 12 boards. Both delivered from long range and at the rim to give Douglass the decisive momentum swing in a game loaded with them.
Aaron Leake led four SC players in double figures with 20 points and four assists. Terrin Hamilton had 16 points, while younger brother Jeremy Hamilton put up a career-high 15. Chase Grigsby chalked up 11.
Terrin Hamilton's two free throws gave the Cards their last lead of 75-74 with 37.5 seconds remaining. Jackson took it back with a drive.
Then, after an SC miss, the elder Hamilton fouled out, and Green sank both resulting free throws.
Douglass knocked the ball from Scott County's hands to seemingly stifle the Cards' potential tying possession at the finish. The officials then put three-tenths of a second back on the clock, giving Leake enough time to catch a bullet pass from Mikaleb Coffey and almost bank in a desperation heave from half-court at the horn.
In a start reminiscent of its Toyota Classic championship showing, Douglass led 35-16 early in the second quarter before SC clawed to within five, 42-37, at the half.
SC surged ahead and nursed a 56-55 advantage after three quarters. Jeremy Hamilton's pair from the line made it 67-62 with 3:43 left before Douglass enjoyed the last word.
As a result of the loss, SC will travel to either Madison Central, Lexington Catholic or Frankfort for a region quarterfinal on Tuesday.
District 41 girls: Franklin County 62, Great Crossing 46
As was the case twice during the regular season, Great Crossing hung around with perennial District 41 girls' champion Franklin County but couldn't quite keep pace with the Lady Flyers' firepower in a 62-46 title game loss.
Franklin County, which is without two suspended starters since the regular-season sweep, received 27 points from star guard Brooklynn Miles and 18 from Shauvi Kennedy.
The Lady Flyers enjoyed a wide disparity at the free throw line, where they went 18-for-25 while the Lady Warhawks were 3-for-6.
Timothi Williams topped GC (15-15) with 12 points. Braylee McMath added 10 points and six assists, while Raegan Barrett also had 10 points with a team-leading seven rebounds.
After Franklin County landed its largest lead of the night at 28-12, GC scored the final eight points of the second quarter to cut the lead in half.
It stayed within reach at 44-34 with eight minutes remaining, but the Lady Flyers controlled the tempo and made a parade to the line to put it away
GC defeated Frankfort on Wednesday to seal its region berth. In Monday's quarterfinals, the Lady Warhawks will travel either to Madison Central, Paul Laurence Dunbar or Scott County.