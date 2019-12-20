Led by career-high scoring and almost perfect performance from the free-throw line by its two most experienced varsity players, Great Crossing High School girls’ basketball notched the initial win in school history Friday night.
Timothi Williams scored 25 points and Braylee McMath added 23 to lead the Warhawks to a 57-53 win over Scott High School of Taylor Mill in the opening round of the annual Traditional Bank Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic High School.
Great Crossing (1-5) advanced to the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against traditional power Elizabethtown at Bueter Gym.
McMath, a junior, went 11-for-12 from the line in the victory, while Williams, a sophomore, knocked down all six of her attempts.
Williams also led GC with eight rebounds, all on the defensive end, and staked the Lady Warhawks to a substantial 33-21 advantage in that category.
Malayia Lewis led Scott (0-6) with 13 points. Alyiah Howard and Sofia Allen each added 12.
McMath hit a pair of 3-pointers. She also made three steals to ignite the Great Crossing defense, which forced 13 turnovers and held the Lady Eagles to 37.5 percent shooting.
Great Crossing jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the opening quarter and held a 29-26 edge at the half. Scott closed it to 38-37 with eight minutes remaining.
In addition to its significant 17-4 scoring edge from the line, GC also made the most of its six offensive boards, collecting 11 second-chance points while limiting Scott to two.
The Lady Warhawks knocked at the door in the past eight days, reducing its margin of defeat in every outing against rugged opponents Paul Laurence Dunbar (75-62), Covenant Christian (68-57) and Frankln County (49-43).
Elizabethtown closed with a 9-1 run to defeat Anderson County, 54-40, on the other side of GC’s bracket. The Lady Panthers are 6-0.
GC is guaranteed a game on Sunday, as well. The tournament’s championship round is Monday.
Scott County 90, Tates Creek 56
The big three of Morgan DeFoor, Kenady Tompkins and Malea Williams were at the top of their game Friday night in Scott County’s 90-56 rout of Tates Creek.
DeFoor went 8-for-13 from 3-point range and scored 30 points for the second consecutive game to go with seven assists. Tompkins combined a career-best 28 points with a team-high 16 rebounds. Williams served up 16 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
SC (6-3) averaged 90.7 points in three home wins this week. Five of its six victories have ended with a running clock.
The Lady Cards improved to 5-0 in the 11th Region, where they are two-time defending champions.
Maddie Kauffman topped Tates Creek (4-4) with 20 points. Caty Armishaw added 18.
SC ended the first quarter on a 15-5 run to lead by 10 after eight minutes. DeFoor drained three 3-pointers from 25 feet at nearly the same spot on the left wing while scoring a baker’s dozen out of the gate.
The Lady Cards doubled that advantage to 45-25 at halftime before a wild third quarter in which they out-scored the Lady Commodores by a 31-27 margin. Williams scored 12 of her points in that session.
Scott County plays Dec. 27-30 at the Blue Star Invitational in Rock Hill, South Carolina.