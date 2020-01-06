Clay County continued the revenge tour by a handful of Scott County boys' basketball opponents this season, pulling away in the fourth quarter Friday night for a 75-64 win at storied Bobby Keith Gymnasium in Manchester.
Connor Robinson led the charge with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting for Clay County (9-5), which absorbed a 106-71 beating at SC from the Cardinals' top-ranked team last winter.
SC (6-6) couldn't overcame a substantial deficit in the foul, whistle and free throw departments. The Cardinals were a perfect 8-for-8 from the line, but the Tigers maximized a 21-10 foul disparity by sinking 24 of its 27 attempts.
Aaron Leake led Scott County with 20 points. Terrin Hamilton was outstanding in all categories with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.
The game was even at 15 through eight minutes before Clay County carved out a 37-31 halftime edge. SC shot back with a 17-12 gain and closed it to 49-48 going into the fourth before the Tigers took command.
Evan Langdon's double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds was crucial for Clay County.
GCHS falls at Lincoln County
Baylor Mattingly made the rim at Lincoln County look like a giant, empty box left over from Christmas morning at Great Crossing's expense Friday night.
Mattingly, who entered the game averaging a modest eight points per game for the host Patriots, drained seven 3-pointers in the first half alone.
He nailed an eighth and finished with 26 points in a 65-41, only the second double-digit loss of the season for GC.
Led by Mattingly's 8-for-10 explosion, Lincoln County (9-3) hit 10 of 16 from long range and shot 54.1 percent overall.
The Patriots' sizzling start, coinciding with an extended cold snap for the Warhawks, made it 23-7 after one quarter and put the issue out of reach early.
Riley Bodner finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the defending 12th Region champions. Elijah Frye and Jaxson Smith, the Patriots' leading scorers entering the game, wound up with a relatively quiet eight and seven points, respectively.
K.J. Tucker (10 points) and Michael McKenzie (seven) led Great Crossing (6-6) but were held to a combined 5-for-23 from the floor. Neil Baker dished out six assists for the Warhawks, while Jaylen Barber grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Lincoln County topped GC, 30-21, in the latter category.
