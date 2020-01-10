Boys' basketball: Henry Clay 68, Scott County 59
Henry Clay nursed a slim lead throughout the entire second half Friday night and pulled away late for a 68-59 victory at Scott County in a battle for first place in 42nd District boys’ basketball.
Marques Warrick led Henry Clay (9-5 overall, 4-1 district) with 28 points, but it was consecutive baskets off steals by Sebian Dillard and Marquis Mackey with two minutes to go that fattened a four-point lead to eight.
Mackey added 13 points and Dillard 12 for the Blue Devils, who shot 55.8 percent from the field to the Cards’ 43.6.
Warrick, who will play at Division I Northern Kentucky, was 10-for-15 from the field, including four 3-pointers.
Terrin Hamilton led SC (6-7, 1-1) with 26 points and 10 rebounds and was named Chick-Fil-A of Georgetown player of the game on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
Elias Richardson served up 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting to assist the Cards, who lost senior guard Aaron Leake to an ankle injury in the third quarter.
SC won three out of four games from Henry Clay last season, avenging the lone loss in the district championship a week later at the 11th Region final.
Boys: Trinity 65, Great Crossing 52
Great Crossing stood toe-to-toe with the defending KHSAA boys’ basketball champions Friday night but ultimately fell to a 65-52 defeat in Louisville.
Zach Stahlman led Trinity (7-8) with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Miles Franklin added 10 points. Ethan Hodge, the most significant returnee from last year’s roster for the Shamrocks, notched nine.
Michael McKenzie led a balanced attack for GC (7-7) with 14 points. Neil Baker and Jaylen Barber each added 12, and K.J. Tucker tallied 10. Barber hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
Trinity stretched a 10-9 lead through eight minutes to 26-20 at the half and 45-35 at the end of the third.
Girls: Great Crossing 78, West Jessamine 58
Timothi Williams erupted for 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting Friday night, plus an astonishing 12 steals, vaulting Great Crossing girls’ basketball to a 78-58 win at West Jessamine.
Williams was 12-for-18 from the field with four 3-pointers for the Lady Warhawks (5-7), who won their fourth consecutive game.
Braylee McMath added 18 points and Raegan Barrett 12 for GC, which dominated the second quarter by a 27-14 margin to take a 41-22 halftime lead.
Aaliyah Edenstrom scored 17 to lead West Jessamine.
Wrestling: Great Crossing 43, Scott County 42
By virtue of an advantage far down the list of tiebreakers – fewest forfeits – Great Crossing walked away a 43-42 winner on its home wrestling mat against Scott County in the programs’ first-ever “Battle of the Birds” Friday night.