There are two remaining undefeated teams in 11th Region boys' soccer.
One is no surprise, the defending champion and state semifinalist Henry Clay. The second? None other than Great Crossing.
The Warhawks ended their streak to six games of brief school history without a loss, rolling to a 6-0 victory Thursday night at East Jessamine.
Keagan Morrin collected a hat trick with his fourth, fifth and team-leading sixth goals of the season for GC (5-0-1), which has now scored two dozen times while allowing only five to their opponents this year.
Ty Martin, Bradyn Johnson and Rodolfo Flores completed the scoring onslaught. Assists went to Max Agruna, Brice Cole, Thomas Disney and Doug Gindling.
Isaac Sullivan anchored the Warhawks' second shutout of the season with four saves. Connor Dias made one stop in relief.
Great Crossing hosts a battle of unbeaten teams at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Harrison County (6-0). That's followed by a trip to Bryan Station (4-2-2) for a key region clash against a top-25 opponent on Thursday.
Dodge scores in 2-1 defeat
Only one other girls' soccer team had scored against Madison Southern all season before Great Crossing connected with fewer than 90 seconds remaining in the first half Tuesday night.
It was another encouraging sign of stubborn resilience from the first-year Lady Warhawks. Although the fought valiantly, they couldn't connect for the equalizer in a 2-1 home loss.
Sophomore striker Madisyn Dodge continued her scoring binge with the goal, countering two by the Lady Eagles' Katilyn Stanton.
Both goalies, GC's Shelby Smith and Southern's Ashtyn King, were up to the task thereafter, with Smith providing her customary heroics to keep it a one-goal game.
Madison Southern (4-1-1) shut out every prior opponent except Lexington Catholic in its lone loss. Great Crossing (2-5) was seeking its third win in the past five contests after beating Bourbon County on the road a week ago.
GC had a golden opportunity to tie the game beteen Stanton’s two goals when King inadvertently reached outside the goal area to whisk away a Warhawks' scoring opportunity,
That led to a free kick at that spot from Brooke Dennard, and King made another diving denial at the near post while two 'Hawks gave chase in hopes of a rebound.
