Georgetown College women’s basketball might have struggled on the road recently, but the Tigers’ trend of dramatic home victories continued Saturday.
Michaela Kennedy buried a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.4 seconds remaining in regulation, vaulting GC to a 78-75 triumph over Cumberland University.
In its past four appearances at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, GC (12-7 overall, 3-3 Mid-South Conference) has defeated Indiana University Southeast, Cumberlands, Pikeville and Cumberland by a total margin of 10 points.
It was a total team effort for the Tigers. Whitney O’Mara led four scorers in double digits with 15 points. Kennedy collected her 12 all on the strength of four 3-pointers. Lauren Boblitt and Kennedy Flynn each added 11.
Hailey Ison had no shortage of key buckets on her way to nine points, while Madison Darnell combined six points with eight rebounds. Olivia Bowling dished out six assists, and Raegan Williams fueled the defense with three steals.
GC snapped a three-game losing skid in an exciting if closely officiated contest. Fifty-two total fouls were whistled. The Phoenix (5-12, 0-7) went 23-for-26 from the free throw line, while the Tigers sank 23 of 30.
Four points marked the largest margin of a tense fourth quarter. Mackenzie Trouten, who led all scorers with 24 points, put Cumberland on top, 72-68, by virtue of a 3-point play at the 3:18 mark.
Boblitt connected from beyond the arc to begin GC’s comeback. Ison also had a key basket to set up a go-ahead hoop from Flynn with 55 seconds left.
Kerrice Watson (15 points) missed her first free throw but hit the second to pull the Phoenix even prior to Kennedy’s heroics.
Cumberland led by as many as eight, 50-42, in the third quarter thanks to a 16-0 surge that connected the two halves. Flynn sank a three during a 10-2 retort to get the Tigers back in it.
Men cruise past Cumberland, 116-72
It’s the kind of score Georgetown College men’s basketball traditionally piles up against over-matched, out-of conference opponents.
Top-ranked, undefeated GC collected its highest point total for a Mid-South Conference game in at least a decade Saturday afternoon, clobbering Cumberland University, 116-72, at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Eleven consecutive points and a 20-2 run to start the game put Georgetown (17-0 overall, 6-0 MSC) in cruise control early. Cumberland (10-9, 2-5) lurked within 13 early in the second half before the Tigers ripped it open beyond recognition,.
GC knocked down 15 of its 24 attempts from 3-point range on the afternoon and shot an astonishing 65.7 percent (46 of 70) overall.
Jacob Conway drained five of those threes and continued his sensational senior campaign with 29 points on 11-for-14 accuracy. Chris Coffey delivered yet another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Jake Ohmer added 17, Nico Clareth 16 and Eljay Cowherd 12 to go with 11 assists for the Tigers, who have won 27 consecutive games including last season’s run to the NAIA championship. Demari Davis set the pace for Cumberland with 22 points. Jalen Duke dropped in 19, while T.J. Stargell tallied 13.
Conway and Ohmer combined for the first nine points before a bucket by Coffey. After a brief interruption from Davis, GC grabbed the next nine, as well. That lead exploded to 37-12 when recent Eastern Illinois transfer Rade Kukobat, making his home debut, drilled a 3-pointer with 9:47 to go. Cumberland used a 20-9 run to nearly cut the lead in half, capped by a Davis three at the 3:26 mark. Conway’s 3-pointer capped a quick 6-0 reply from the Tigers.
It was 54-36 at the half, but the Tigers were clearly in their most dangerous lull of the day when the Phoenix fashioned another string of seven straight points. Asher Blum’s triple brought CU within a baker’s dozen, 60-47.
Georgetown scored the next 10 and rolled from there. Jaquay Wales took the Tigers to the century mark with 4:15 left.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.