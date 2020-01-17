The rich got richer Thursday night, and the result was the most stifling defensive performance by unbeaten, top-ranked Georgetown College men's basketball team in seven seasons.
Rade Kukobat, a 6-foot-9, second-semester addition after transferring from NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois, produced 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots in his 17-minute GC debut.
First-semester standouts Nico Clareth and Puoch Puoch also returned to the rotation after an extended holiday recess and gave the defending national champions a deep, hungry look during a 76-37 rout of Mid-South Conference rival Life University in Marietta, Georgia.
GC (16-0 overall, 5-0 conference) hasn't lost since Feb. 14 of last season, a streak of 26 consecutive games. Not since a 102-32 thrashing of Miami-Hamilton on Oct. 30, 2012 had the Tigers served up such a stingy performance.
They were never challenged after scoring 10 points in response to the opening basket by Life (10-9, 1-5), which endured a brutal 13-for-66 night from the field.
Kukobat led five Tigers in double digits. Jacob Conway added 13 points and seven rebounds. Chris Coffey and Eljay Cowherd each finished with 11 points, supplemented by Coffey's nine rebounds and Cowherd's three assists and three steals.
Georgetown's other high-profile D1 transfer, Clareth, who hadn't been seen in six games since erupting for 40 points against Kentucky Christian on Nov. 25, put up 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his comeback.
Cam Horton (10 points), Jordan Hernandez (eight) and Antwan Maxwell (seven) led the Running Eagles but were a combined 9-of-34 from the field.
After Tory Ferguson gave Life its lone lead in the opening minute, the second field goal didn't come until the 15:30 mark, and the third at 11:36.
Cowherd answered a 3-pointer from Hernandez with one of his own to give GC a 17-7 advantage. Life sputtered through another stretch of more than five minutes without a field goal before Mike White's three cut the gap to 20-12 with 5:03 left in the half.
Kukobat pushed the Tigers' lead back to double digits. Coffey then scored twice in succession, the second off a steal by Cowherd.
It was Cowherd again with a 3-pointer to send Georgetown into the locker room on top, 32-20. And if Life thought the first half was excruciating, it had seen nothing yet.
The Tigers didn't allow a point until 13:44 remained in the half. Life's initial field goal of the second session — after 13 consecutive misses — was White's trifecta with 9:56 to go.
By then it was 48-26, with Georgetown scoring every point inside the paint to pad its lead. Clareth countered White's three with one of his own, setting the stage for a big finish by the new and returning faces.
Clareth, Kukobat and Puoch combined for 16 consecutive GC points down the stretch. Omari Tyler's 3-pointer applied the exclamation point.
GC, which has matched its longest season-opening winning streak (2017-18) of the Briggs era, will host Cumberland University (10-8, 2-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday.