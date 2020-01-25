Shots fell less frequently and consistently Thursday night for the Georgetown College men's basketball team than they had all season, and perhaps in more than a full calendar year.
With time dwindling at Campbellsville University and the zero in the visiting Tigers' loss column in danger, that dripping offensive faucet turned into a deluge.
No. 1 GC scored the final eight points and 16 of the last 19 to close out a 66-58 victory at Powell Athletic Center.
Jake Ohmer poured in a career-high 27 points for Georgetown (18-0 overall, 7-0 Mid-South Conference), which extended its overall winning streak to 28 games, including last season's NAIA championship.
The Tigers' most recent loss: Feb. 14, 2019, at Campbellsville.
CU (13-8, 3-4) led by five point with 4:01 remaining before two free throws from Eljay Cowherd modestly ignited the comeback.
Jacob Conway and Ohmer provided the primary fuel with tying an go-ahead 3-pointers on consecutive possessions.
Richie Mitchell rained down the equalizer for Campbellsville with 2:08 to go, but Ohmer quickly answered with a dish to Kyran Jones for the hoop that broke the ninth and final deadlock and put Georgetown on top to stay.
Campbellsville missed its final five shots from the field, while GC – held to its lowest point total of the season – nailed six straight free throws to put it away. Chris Coffey, Ohmer and Jones each provided a pair.
Ohmer, a junior transfer from Western Kentucky University, went 5-for-9 from beyond the 3-point arc on a night when the rest of the Tigers were 2-for-11.
Both teams shot below 35 percent from the field.
Jones wound up with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Eljay Cowherd added nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Campbellsville held GC seniors Jacob Conway and Chris Coffey far below their averages with seven and five points, respectively.
Taiveyhon Mason led the hosts with 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Mitchell added 13 points, including three of Campbellsville's seven 3-pointers.
Offense was sporadic in the first half, but it still looked like business as usual when Georgetown stretched out to leads of 14-3 and 18-7.
The Tigers hit the wall thereafter, missing 16 of their final 18 shots in the half to cap a sequence in which they scored only 10 points in the final 17 minutes.
Coffey was relegated to the bench with two fouls for much of that time, and Campbellsville slowly clawed back into the game. Jones' late basket preserved a 24-23 halftime lead.
Alston Davis, who drained three 3-pointers in the second half, gave Campbellsville its initial lead with his first.
That was the first of eight lead changes.
GC threatened to pull away when Ohmer scored five consecutive points to make it a 45-40 spread at the 9:33 mark. Another Davis three erased that momentum, though, and back-to-back hoops by Mason and Jacob King put the C-Tigers in front before Ohmer tied it once again.
Two Justin Tucker free throws capped a 15-5 run to give Campbellville its largest lead of five with 4:55 to play.
Georgetown and Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma) remain the only undefeated teams in the nation. The rest of the MSC continues to beat up one another as usual. Cumberlands (16-4, 6-1) and Shawnee State (15-5, 4-2) are the only other teams with winning records in the league. The Tigers already have beaten both.
GC will host Lindsey Wilson (14-7, 3-4) at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Women tumble at Campbellsville
The comforts of home and the rigors of the road remain a season-long trend for the Georgetown College women's basketball team in the Mid-South Conference.
GC was never in the game Thursday night at Campbellsville University, absorbing a 99-49 loss that dropped the Tigers to 12-8 overall and 3-4 in MSC play.
All three wins have come at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym by margins of one, five and three points, while the highway has led to losses of 20, 32, nine and now 50 points against the third-ranked team in NAIA.
Campbellsville (20-1, 6-1) looked the part of a conference and national title contender, forcing six Georgetown turnovers in the first four minutes and racing to a 20-2 lead.
Those numbers continued to skyrocket, with CU leading 32-5 after one quarter. A dozen GC giveaways led to 19 of those points.
Georgetown actually owned a modest 20-18 advantage in the second quarter and trailed 50-25 at the half.
Five consecutive points out of intermission were another sign of life for GC, but the C-Tigers went on another 9-0 binge that was the springboard to a 72-34 lead at the end of the third period.
Thirty-four turnovers were twice the number of made field goals for Georgetown.
Lauren Boblitt led the Tigers with nine points and eight rebounds. Michaela Kennedy and Kallie Sheron scored seven each, while Whitney O'Mara and Maddie Burcham both served up six. Boblitt, Sheron and Burcham all are freshmen.
Savannah Gregory exploded for 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting for Campbellsville, whose lone loss is to fellow top-10 Shawnee State. CU was ranked No. 1 in the nation prior to that verdict.
Gregory hurdled 1,000 career points with a 3-pointer, then a steal and layup, to open the game.
Madison Sheppard and Shyla Calbert both chipped in 11 points. Sammy Rogers tallied 10.
GC's upcoming schedule is a good news/bad news scenario. On the plus side, they return home, where they are 6-1 overall on the season. But the Tigers will tackle two serious chores: No. 12 Lindsey Wilson at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by No. 7 Shawnee State when the second half of the league slate tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.