Georgetown College softball has a new leadoff hitter thus far this season.
It’s none other than former Scott County High School star Carly Oliver, and Monday in a doubleheader with University of Northwestern Ohio, she delivered all a coach could want and more from the top spot.
Oliver reached seven of the eight times she came to the plate, hit for the cycle between the two games, scored three runs and had two RBI. The Tigers (3-3) picked up 5-4 and 6-3 victories.
The only time UNOH got the freshman out was her first plate appearance which was a strikeout. She followed that with a pair of singles. Her first allowed her to score the second GC run and the other scored a run for the home team's first lead. Her final at bat in game one was a double.
Oliver also homered in the second game, giving the rookie three in two days after she hit one out Sunday at Midway.
Cowherd lands school assist record in win
Senior point guard Eljay Cowherd etched his name in Georgetown College men’s basketball lore Thursday night by landing the school’s career record for assists in a 100-87 road win at Lindsey Wilson in Columbia.
With 12:39 left in the first half, Cowherd. a Bardstown native, set up Jacob Conway for his fourth assist of the game.
Cowherd’s magical direction of the game continued as he finished with 12 assists for a grand total of 635.
He surpassed George Baker, whose mark of 626 stood since 2004.
Cowherd also tallied 22 points.
A layup with 10:35 left off a pass from Chris Coffey put the point guard ahead of Baker in the 1,000-point club. He now has 1,261, which is 36th all-time at Georgetown.
Conway finished with 21 points, while Coffey tallied his 16th double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Jake Ohmer had 15 points, Nico Clareth 12, Kyran Jones seven, Rade Kukobat six and Jaquay Wales three.
The Blue Raiders (17-11, 6-8) started a rally from seven down in the first eight-plus minutes of the game and had Georgetown down for just the fourth time this season at the break.
LWC held the edge and then the seesawed back and forth for a bit before the Tigers took off with a collection of four consecutive dunks.
Georgetown is back in action 4 p.m. Saturday, hosting Campbellsville University.
Flynn collects career-high 30 points
Kennedy Flynn entered into that zone that’s the daydream of every basketball player Thursday night.
The Georgetown College senior guard, who recently topped 1,000 points in her career, just could not miss, especially in the second half and from behind the 3-point arc at Lindsey Wilson College.
GC showed heart in a road battle with No. 12 Lindsey Wilson. The Blue Raiders (23-5, 11-4) weathered a couple of surges to hold on for an 80-70 win over the Tigers (13-13, 4-9).
Flynn hit seven of the eight threes she attempted and finished with a new career-high of 30 points. Hailey Ison also chipped in with 15 points.
Flynn's 13 points in the third quarter had the visitors within four, 47-43.
LWC coach John B. Wethington had seen enough, calling a timeout. Out of the break, LWC finished the quarter on a 9-4 spurt. The game was nine and twice more GC got that close, but no closer.
The Tigers opened the game with a 4-2 edge, but a 13-2 run made it look as if the Blue Raiders would run away with it again. Ison provided a spark off the bench and Maddie Burcham, Lauren Boblitt and Kallie Sheron helped to keep it in striking distance heading to the break.
Boblitt finished with eight rebounds and four points. Burcham had two points and two rebounds. Sheron stole the ball just before the halftime buzzer, got fouled as she wisely put up a shot and made two of three.
Raegan Williams had several key buckets in the second half to finish with six. Madison Darnell and Olivia Bowling added four each, while Alexis Stapleton finished with three.
Georgetown hosts Campbellsville at 2 p.m. Saturday.