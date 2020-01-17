Wounded, weary birds proved dangerous Thursday night.
Physically and emotionally drained from an incredible win two nights earlier, and its point guard still struggling with a stomach virus that kept her sidelined in that one, the Scott County girls’ basketball team staged a highlight film in the second half against Scott High School of Taylor Mill.
What was a competitive game for much of the evening suddenly looked like routs that became the rule the past two years, with the Lady Cardinals coasting to an 85-38, running-clock victory over the Lady Eagles.
“It’s a tale of two halves, and we can’t get into that habit. The first half was not a very motivated basketball team,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “The second half, we got out in transition, got some easy buckets. The energy picked up a little bit, and I think Scott kind of got a little deflated.”
Senior point guard Morgan DeFoor, who was sick at home when SC rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat Paul Laurence Dunbar at the horn earlier in the week, scored 19 of her game-high 27 points in about a nine-minute stretch of the second half.
Far from fully recovered, DeFoor drained five 3-pointers and dished out six assists. She is now within 14 points of becoming the fifth Lady Cardinal to carve out 2,000 in her career.
“She gutted one out tonight. You don’t see Morgan cry much, and there were some tears there in the first half, but boy, she showed some guts,” Helton said. “She’s absolutely not healthy, but when you get like that offensively, you kind of start feeling better, too.”
When DeFoor wasn’t lighting it up from long range or converting uncontested, run-out layups off long rebounds and turnovers, she was lobbing over the top to Tuesday’s hero, Malea Williams, for similarly easy buckets.
Williams wound up with 25 points, 20 rebounds and four blocked shots for Scott County (11-5). Kenady Tompkins scored 13 of her 15 points during an otherwise frosty first quarter to help the Lady Cards gain flight.
“Hopefully we can build on this. This was definitely not a masterpiece by any means. It looked to me like a January grind, ‘I’m tired, I’m sick, I really want to get through this game the best we can’ kind of night,” Helton said. “Morgan got hot and kind of perked up, and it ‘s contagious, just like being sick. Next thing you know it started opening up a few lanes and we started hitting a few shots, getting different looks.”
Scott (2-14) has played a schedule as brutal as its namesake to the south, minus two injured players who were expected to be centerpieces for a traditionally tough program.
Sofia Allen scored a dozen to lead the Lady Eagles, who shot 4-for-22 in the second half while the Lady Cards went 19-of-37.
“They’re under tough circumstances, because they lost a stud guard to go along with Allen (Mya Meredith, who averaged 25 points per game last season),” Helton said. “Their schedule was built for the team they were supposed to have.”
Given Scott’s depleted roster, his own team’s health status and the afterglow of an unforgettable road win in the region, Helton was nervous about the encore.
The first quarter justified those anxieties. Scott led 10-8 as late as the 3:31 mark before Tompkins tied it and Emma Price (eight points, five rebounds) rained down a go-ahead 3-pointer.
Two free throws by Williams and back-to-back buckets from Tompkins capped an 11-0 run.
“The way Dunbar ended, we were on an emotional high,” Helton said. “When you’ve been around teams so long, you see that big celebration and then, ‘Oh, no, we’ve got to play the next night.’ No matter who you’re playing, it’s hard to get that motivation back.”
Scott stayed within nine before Williams delivered a put-back after an Irene Persley steal, then a 3-pointer. DeFoor drained two deep threes to make it 39-27 at the half.
DeFoor either scored or assisted 22 of SC’s 28 points in the third quarter.
“We played a good eight or nine-minute stretch in that second half. We looked OK. But again, (Scott) got tired and didn’t have the depth,” Helton said. “Good to see us at least respond, because at halftime I was not a happy camper.
“We really need to find that locker room captain, that locker room general, where I’m not the only voice they hear. It’s got to come from within that locker room I can’t keep telling stories. I can’t keep trying to find ways to motivate. We’ve got to have that inner drive.”
Scott County travels to Bryan Station for a 42nd District match-up Tuesday before three games in as many days at the Toyota Classic: Lincoln County (Thursday), Great Crossing (Friday) and Simon Kenton (Saturday).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.