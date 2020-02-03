Great Crossing girls’ basketball has built its first-year reputation as a team that doesn’t punch out early and saves its best work for the fourth quarter.
This past week suggested an alarming trend in the opposite direction.
Four days after coasting to a road win at Western Hills that tightened their grip on second place in the 41st District, the Lady Warhawks let a 15-point lead slip away against 11st Region visitor Tates Creek in a 70-61 defeat Saturday afternoon.
“Ugly loss. We just quit in the fourth quarter. We got up 15 and just stopped doing the things we’d been doing,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “You’ve got to put the ball in the hole. You’ve got to keep your focus and keep playing. That’s how we did it the other night against Western Hills. We got lucky to pull it off.”
Trailing 45-30 three minutes into the second half, Tates Creek scored 40 of the final 56 points to execute a stunning comeback.
Maddie Kauffman rolled in a 3-pointer to put the Lady Commodores in front at the 2:20 mark of the fourth. It was still a one-possession game until Jada Bell’s steal, layup and free throw to complete a 3-point play with 53 seconds left.
“One thing I told them at halftime was we’ve got to take advantage of each possession, and we didn’t,” Wilson said. “We came down and fumbled around with the ball. We missed a thousand shots in the paint.”
Each team was trying to avoid its fourth loss in the past five games. The nine-point margin against Western Hills was the second-closest win for Great Crossing (9-12), so a young team’s lack of experience in pressure-cooker contests may have played a role in the collapse. Still, a second-half shooting percentage of 17.5 (7-for-40) left Wilson strapped for answers.
“It’s just basic basketball. You’ve got to do the little things. That’s what we’ve been preaching all year long,” he said. “We haven’t got any 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 studs that we can throw the ball to when we get in trouble, so we’ve got to do everything right, everything by the book. You’ve got to use the backboard in the paint and make free throws.
“We had opportunities at the rim. You’ve either got to get fouled, get the and-one, or just make the basket. You can’t come out with nothing, and we came out with too many zeroes.”
Amanda Kanatzar was a consistent thorn in the Lady Warhawks’ side. She nailed six of nine 3-point tries and finished with a game-high 20 points for Tates Creek (12-10).
Kanatzar’s second bomb after intermission answered one by Timothi Williams that had given GC its largest lead. Her last one piggybacked the Kauffman three, 30 seconds later, relegating the Lady Warhawks to catch-up mode for the duration.
“When you’re not moving on defense, all you’re doing is ball watching,” Wilson said. “I can remember a couple of plays when we were up 10 where we started getting careless with the ball. You could see it coming. You could see the momentum change. And the more you give a team like that confidence, the better they do. I told them that from the beginning.”
Great Crossing’s only two field goals of the fourth period were Williams’ drive to break a 54-all tie with 2:32 to go and a Raegan Barrett layup after the Tates Creek lead became insurmountable in the closing seconds.
Williams and Braylee McMath each scored 13 points to lead Great Crossing. Barrett and Hailey Ward, the latter starting for injured Rachel Smith, both added 11. Barrett rounded out a double-double with 11 rebounds.
“We had four people in double figures. We just couldn’t get anything done. Seventeen percent in the second half? You just ain’t gonna win games like that,” Wilson said.
GC finished the first half with an 18-4 run and took a 38-25 lead into the locker room. Ward, Ava Schureman and Leila Custard combined for five early threes against the Tates Creek 2-3 zone.
The Lady Warhawks tried to get back on track Monday at home against Frederick Douglass.
“We’ve got to wake up,” Wilson said. “This is one I thought we could’ve had.”
