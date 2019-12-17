Senior guard Morgan DeFoor is back with the Scott County High School girls' basketball team, according to multiple sources close to the Lady Cards.
DeFoor is expected to play Tuesday night when Scott County (3-3) hosts Covington Holmes.
The reconciliation followed a locker room exchange that resulted in DeFoor not playing in the second half or overtime of Saturday's 63-53 overtime loss to East Central of St. Leon, Indiana.
A flashy, 5-foot-6 guard who recently signed with NCAA Division I Morehead State University, DeFoor is second on the team with 14 points per game and also the Lady Cards' runaway leader in 3-pointers made with 18.
She is on pace to become only the fifth girl in SCHS history to score 2,000 points.
Scott County looks to end a three-game losing skid, its longest since Feb. 2015. The Lady Cards also have a district game at home Wednesday against Henry Clay before hosting Tates Creek on Friday.