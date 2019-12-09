The star power is splashy and scintillating, but how much Scott County girls' basketball is able to duplicate its success of the past two seasons is probably in the hands of the developing role players.
SC needs its Big Three to develop into a solid starting five with a fruitful bench, and the Lady Cards took a giant leap in that direction with Friday's 91-39 rout of Frederick Douglass.
All five starters scored in double digits for Scott County (3-0 overall, 1-0 42nd District), something that hadn't happened since a win over South Laurel on Feb. 8 of last season.
Emma Price, a sophomore who'd scored only 55 career varsity points and was making her third start, was the surprise leader of that parade with 18 on the strength of a 5-for-8 eruption from 3-point range.
“It's better than the other day when I made two (against Madison Southern),” Price said. “It just kept falling (and boosting) my confidence. I really like the lower corner. That's my shot.”
Frederick Douglass (1-2, 1-1) consistently left Price open about six feet from the baseline at both ends of the floor, a product of their understandable attention paid to 1,700-point scorer Morgan DeFoor.
DeFoor finished with 16 points and six assists. SC coach Steve Helton knows both those numbers are bound to soar if the senior's supporting cast can consistently make it rain from the backcourt.
“We've got to balance the floor, because right now everybody's going to shift to Morgan. I would, too,” Helton said. “So we've got to have another wing that can knock a shot down consistently.”
How about two? Kennon Owens, a junior transfer from Montgomery County, had the best shooting night so far in her new home gym, 6-for-8 including a pair of threes for 14 points.
Owens also dished a team-high seven assists while more than doubling her prior scoring output for the season.
“It's such a progression for her, because this is so new. We do joke, we do ask her, 'What did you all do?' We just want to go, go, go, and it's so different for her to have that freedom,” Helton said. “She's wanting to run plays. We want to play ball. We want to run, Great to see her hit some shots tonight. She's got confidence. Everybody feels better when they're hitting shots.”
Scott County's tall tandem took advantage of the usual mismatches. Malea Williams wound up with 17 points, six points and three blocked shots, while Kenady Tompkins scored 13.
“Very balanced, and also in the sense of when you have a lead like that, it's real easy to look for your shots,” Helton said. “They were still looking for one another, I thought.
Such an even flow was sorely lacking in the preseason, and to a lesser degree in two previous opening-week wins.
“It frees Morgan up a lot,” Price said of her perimeter presence. “All the pressure's on her. When I hit shots, it allows her to move around and find her shots.”
In a complete reversal of Wednesday's wild win, in which SC spotted Madison Southern a 12-0 lead, it was the Lady Cards who put the Lady Broncos in a hole by scoring the first dozen.
Three of Price's 3-pointers fell during a first half that concluded with SC in command by a 54-25 margin.
“I want to see her knock that shot down, and tonight she did,” Helton said. “We joke and cut up that usually don't hit them because I'm here, and I keep on telling her I come to all the games, but she won't listen to me.”
Owens had her entire 14 before intermission. Williams was next in line with 11 at the break.
For the third time in as many nights, SC avoided a third-quarter letdown and put the game farther out of reach. Scott County, which held Frederick Douglass to 29.2 percent shooting and forced 22 turnovers, was on top 81-33 at the third-quarter horn.
“The first four minutes if the second half, I was worried about that,” Helton said. “How would we come out? Because again, we haven't been in that situation (much with this group). I thought we come out fairly sharp. We got to run some zone stuff.”
SC received additional bench contributions from eighth-grader Maleiyah Moore (six points) and a basket each from Makayla Varney, Kylie Bartholomew, Kelsie Hall and Kaylie Wise.
Price put up similar numbers in mop-up duty last winter.
“They're just trying to work into our routine and the way we do things,” she said. “It helps them build their confidence.
Kourtesy Lee led Frederick Douglass with 14 points.
Seven games in the brief, three-year series between the two programs have been equally one-sided. SC's smallest margin has been 40 points.
Tighter games are virtually assured this week, starting with a Tuesday trip to DuPont Manual (with whom SC has split four meetings over the past three seasons) and Southwestern (last year's state runner-up) at home Friday.
“We've just got to get better. At least I think our confidence is growing a little bit,” Helton said. “We're definitely going to get challenged a little more next week, so we'll see where we're at.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.