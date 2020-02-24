“Tale of two halves” doesn't do Friday night's East Jessamine at Great Crossing girls' basketball game justice. The two sides of intermission were so distinct that they could have been played in different gyms on opposite ends of the state.
With its thorough domination of the second quarter and a 3-pointer to start the third, GC was two baskets away from a running clock that would have put the regular season finale out of its misery.
Instead, East Jess stormed back in jaw-dropping fashion, and the Lady Warhawks received a scary object lesson in what can happen when you let your foot slip off the accelerator for even a moment.
Great Crossing found itself fighting off a potential tying basket, then grabbing an offensive rebound and dribbling out the final six seconds to preserve a 59-56 win.
Such a turn of events was unthinkable when GC led 48-17 with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter. A 5-for-27 shooting clip — all but 10 of those shots were relatively rushed 3-point tries, given the score — sabotaged the hopes of an easy mop-up.
Rachel Smith did drain two of those long-range tries in the second half to finish with a team-high 15 points for Great Crossing (14-14), which rallied to a .500 pre-playoff finish in its inaugural season after losing seven of eight out of the gate.
Braylee McMath added 14 points with five assists, and she also made the steal to deny East Jessamine (9-16) a chance to force overtime. Timothi Williams contributed 13 points and six rebounds.
Iesah Dean scored 13 of her game-high 20 to fuel the comeback by the Lady Jaguars after intermission. Jernyra Christian and Autumn Harrison each chipped in 12 points.
There were three distinct segments to the wild game.
Five lead changes highlighted the opening period, with East Jessamine opening an early 10-7. Harrison hit a 3-pointer during that surge, but Dean and Christian's repeated runs to the rim were the primary problem for GC.
Williams (off-balance jumper from the right baseline), Ava Schureman (3-pointer) and Raegan Barrett (two free throws) each tied or put the Lady Warhawks ahead with early contributions. Williams evened the score at 10 with a three at the 2:42 mark.
That basket innocently launched a staggering 37-4 run to end the half. McMath and Williams scored the final dozen of the opening stanza, capped by another Williams three off a Schureman steal and McMath bounce pass to the left corner.
Smith christened the second stanza with a 3-pointer. Christian and Dean scored in succession to make it 22-14 with 6:23 to go, but East Jessamine wouldn't score again in the half. Seven missed field goals, two failed free throws and five turnovers dug the hole while GC capitalized repeatedly at the other end.
Great Crossing punctuated the half with a barrage of threes: Two each from Olivia Tierney and Smith, and another by McMath. The Lady Warhawks were 9-of-18 from long range prior to halftime.
Harrison and McMath swapped threes to start the second half before Schureman sank one of two free throws to give GC its largest lead of the night,
McMath's 3-pointer with 3:05 remaining provided the only additional Warhawk points of the quarter, and the Jaguars sandwiched separate 11-0 runs around it to stave off any illusions of a rout.
In fact, had East Jessamine not missed nine of its 14 free throws down the stretch, the unthinkable rally could have produced a walkaway win.
GC summoned just enough timely shots to keep the advantage, though. McMath's runner made it a 54-41 cushion with 6:35 to play.
After Christian's three cut the margin in half with 2:47 to go, McMath matched it immediately for a 57-51 lead. Jaila Yeast responded with another three for the Jags, but McMath then found Barrett for GC's final bucket with 1:40 to go.
Great Crossing plays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the District 41 semifinals at Franklin County High School against Frankfort. A third Warhawk win over the Panthers (previous margins were 87-55 and 72-59) would send GC to the Region 11 tournament.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.