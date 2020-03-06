RICHMOND – The first three quarters of Friday night’s 11th Region girls’ basketball final played out as the worst-case scenario for the two-time defending champions.
That is, too many missed shots in the paint for Scott County, and consequently the dribble-drive wizardry of junior point guard Brooklynn Miles nursing that lead for Franklin County.
Miles, the tournament’s most valuable player, soldiered through a shaky shooting night from the field and the line to the tune of 20 points and six assists, steering the Lady Flyers to a 59-55 victory at McBrayer Arena.
Franklin County (27-7) avenged four consecutive losses to Scott County (28-7), including the 2018 title game and a one-point loss in last year’s semifinals.
“Nothing bothered me, even two state championship losses, like losing here last year to them,” Franklin County coach Joey Thacker said. “It haunted me. It haunted these kids. We talked about it. I would text them a picture of that scoreboard every 15 minutes for the last two days.”
Even with Miles sidelined for much of the second quarter with two fouls, those bright lights consistently told a better tale for the Lady Flyers this time.
Scott County’s only lead of the night was 6-4. Franklin County’s modest, 29-25 halftime edge grew to double digits at 41-31 on Lakin Hamblin’s open 3-pointer with a minute left in the third quarter.
The Lady Flyers drained the air from the ball and turned it into a foul shooting contest after their only field goal of the fourth quarter, a baseline jumper by Nevaeh Carter, made it 49-42 with four minutes to go.
Still, it was SC’s Morgan DeFoor, playing in the final game of her electrifying career, who nearly willed a miracle.
The fiery “Red Mamba,” who will graduate as the Lady Cards’ No. 3 all-time leading scorer, hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minutes.
Her second bomb, a bank shot with 30 seconds to play, cut the deficit to 54-51.
“I just felt like she played with a little pep in her step,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “She played like a player who had been here, who was ready to make the big shot.”
Miles, who went 4-for-11 from the field and 12-for-22 from the line, sank one of two free throws to make it a two-possession game. Malea Williams answered with a put-back jumper.
When the freebies mattered most, Miles made two with 7.2 seconds remaining to seal the deal.
“We kind of had a notion if they had a lead they were going to spread (the floor) on us, and they did,” Helton said. “We missed a lot of shots early in the paint. We missed a lot of shots late in the paint. If we’re up, the dynamics of the game could have been changed somewhat.”
DeFoor led Scott County with 19 points and four assists. Williams, the only other senior on the roster, added 15 points and 16 rebounds.
Eighteen misses in both the low post and from 3-point range haunted SC, which shot only 32.2 percent.
“This season it just seems like we’ve been running against the wind, trying to swim upstream all season long,” Helton said. “Tonight we didn’t click. That’s two nights in a row we shot low 30s, and it got us.”
Hamblin and Shauvi Kennedy helped Miles with eight points apiece for Franklin County.
The defeat was Scott County’s first at regions since the 2017 semifinals against Lafayette, ending an eight-game run.
“What an incredible effort from our two seniors,” Helton said tearfully. “Those kids, what a career they’ve had. I believe in my heart their best days are still ahead. We love our girls.”
For much more on the heartbreaking end to SC’s impressive title reign, please see Tuesday’s News-Graphic.