No, the Great Crossing girls’ basketball team hasn’t knocked off Region 11 favorites Scott County and Franklin County in five tries this inaugural season.
The Lady Warhawks fought back enough times against both of its chief rivals, however, to demystify the living daylights out of anything they’ll encounter this week.
As it did in two prior meetings, Franklin County fought through some mildly stressful fourth-quarter moments and earn the District 42 championship with a 62-46 victory over GC on its home court Friday night.
Great Crossing (15-15), which lost the regular season contests by six and 12 points, lurked within nine on a 3-pointer by Timothi Williams with 7:05 remaining.
Williams scored again on a coast-to-coast drive to keep it a nine-point cushion with 1:29 to go, but Shauvi Kennedy and Brooklyn Miles hit seven consecutive free throws down the stretch to put it away for Franklin County (24-7).
The Lady Flyers, who are without two suspended starters, received 27 points from star junior guard Miles and 18 from surprising sophomore Kennedy.
Their late barrage from line capped the wide disparity in that category. Franklin County went 18-for-25, while Great Crossing attempted only six free throws and sank three.
Williams topped GC with 12 points. Braylee McMath added 10 points and six assists, while Raegan Barrett also had 10 points with a team-leading seven rebounds.
After Franklin County landed its largest lead of the night at 28-12, GC scored the final eight points of the second quarter to cut the lead in half.
Eighth-graders highlighted that surge. Ava Schureman ended a lengthy drought with a 3-pointer. Olivia Tierney scored the final five points heading into the locker room on a fast break layup and a three, both from feed by McMath.
GC got within six, 30-24, on a deep 3-pointer by Rachel Smith early in the third period.
Miles snapped a series of turnovers from both teams by nailing a three. She then found Jasmine Simpson for another bomb that doubled the lead in short order.
Williams and McMath connected from long range in reply, and the Lady Warhawks stayed within reach at 44-34 with eight minutes remaining.
From there, the Lady Flyers controlled the tempo and made a parade to the line down the stretch. Miles and Kennedy had all 18 Flyer points in the fourth. Kennedy was 12-for-13 at the line, all but one of those points coming in the final chapter.
GC defeated Frankfort on Wednesday to seal its region berth. The Lady Warhawks traveled to Madison Central for Monday’s quarterfinals after press time, with a possible third crack at SC when the tourney shifts to EKU on Wednesday night.
McMath, Williams and Emma Boehm were named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Warhawks scored first on a layup by Barrett and led again at 5-3 on McMath’s initial 3-pointer of the evening.
Simpson, Miles and Jazmin Chambers scored the next six points for Franklin County.
A steal and layup by McMath cut the gap to 9-8 with 3:12 left in the quarter, but several empty possessions coincided with a hot streak by the Lady Flyers.
Simpson and Lakin Hamblin knocked down threes to account for much of a 17-10 lead after one period.
Franklin County steals were exclusively responsible for a 9-0 run that gave the Lady Flyers their largest lead. Miles and Kennedy scored all those points, punctuated by the latter’s swipe, drive and 3-point play.
It is the seventh consecutive district championship for Franklin County.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.