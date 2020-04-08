There’s good news and bad news — and yes, that is the new normal in the sports world — for Malea Williams of Scott County High School.
Williams has been announced as one of 15 girls who would have represented Kentucky in the annual all-star games against Ohio.
Those contests have been canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 virus.
The 6-foot-4 Williams also figured to be a strong candidate to appear in June’s annual Kentucky-Indiana all-star series. While those games have yet to be canceled outright, April 20 tryouts have been called off. Organizers are holding out on any further announcements until after that date.
Williams’ mother, Marseya, also said this week that her daughter is near a decision on where she will play college basketball.
That announcement was to have taken place in an event at the family home, Marseya Williams said, adding that the date, time and format obviously will have to be modified because of the ongoing health concerns.
Malea Williams, who was 11th Region player of the year, has received more than 15 scholarship offers, and they continue to roll in. Eastern Kentucky threw its hat into the ring late last month.
